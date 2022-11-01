Michigan basketball lands a four-star guard for the class of 2023

Michigan basketball received its second verbal commitment for the class of 2023.

Once a former Ohio State commit, George Washington III announced his decision to play for Juwan Howard and Michigan on Tuesday morning.

The Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School chose Michigan over Wake Forest, Dayton, Louisville, and others.

According to 247Sports Composite, he is the 76th-ranked prospect in the class of ’23. The 6-foot-2 guard is listed as the ninth-ranked shooting guard and the second-ranked prospect in Ohio.

Washington III did an interview with Joe Tipton of On3. When asked what Michigan will be getting from him, he said the following:

“I believe that they are getting the best guard in the ‘23 class,” he says. “A guard that can shoot it from anywhere on the court and will handle and run the team. A guard that also can take it all the way to the rim and play above the rim. I’m someone that stays in the gym and is focused on my development and winning games.”

On3’s Jame Shaw, who is a recruiting analyst gave a breakdown of Washington III’s game.

George Washington, III is a score-first lead guard. He is very confident in his ability to shoot the ball, and he does have range that extends beyond the three-point arc. Questions arise about his lack of athleticism and length. Can he consistently get to his shot effectively? Washington’s mechanics do not change whether shooting off the catch or off the dribble, and when given a clean look, he can knock it down. How well does Washington see the floor? He averaged 1 assist to 2 TOs during Peach Jam this summer. Also, given his lack of size and athletics, there are defensive questions at the highest level. Washington averaged close to 24 points last high school season. His dad is a women’s basketball coach at Dayton.

Washington III is now the second commitment for Michigan for 2023. He joins center Papa Kante.