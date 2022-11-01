Read full article on original website
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 5, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As long as you’re progressing, don’t dwell on whether the progress is fast enough or significant enough. To get to a different place than you were is all that really matters for now. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s hard to help someone if you...
Horoscope for Saturday, 11/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): An on-again off-again dalliance is more trouble than it's worth. Though exciting, it's better to skip it all together. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A face from the past makes a reappearance. Approach matters with an open mind. Things have changed since you last crossed paths.
Your November 2022 Horoscope Initiates The Endgame
A reminder: We’re in a new decade, and it’s still quite young. 2023 promises to be all-new and all-different, with Jupiter and the eclipses firing off from Aries, Saturn going walkabout in Pisces and Pluto taking us over the event horizon in Aquarius. Consider these final months of 2022 to be the closing and processing of all that’s come before.
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope : Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
We all are hopeful about the month of november. Read our monthly horoscope to find out more about life, love, career, business, health and finance. Let us find out how the eleventh month of 2022 will be for all zodiac signs. Aries: 21 March - 19 April. November is going...
Here's How The November 2022 Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season is raging on astrologically — at least until we’ve moved past the November 2022 full moon. The month’s brightest lunation happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, so it’s got a big potential for bringing surprising revelations, hyper-speed endings, and cosmic twists of fate. Also known as this year’s Beaver Moon, November’s full moon is the last eclipse until 2023, so you’ll definitely want to know how it will affect your zodiac sign.
How The November 8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio
For those who follow astrology, it is generally understood that full moons are a time of heightened energy, when the energies that have been building since the new moon reach their culmination and intentions set earlier in the month come to fruition (via Elite Daily). It is a time of big emotions, significant release, and harvest, making it the center of both urban legends and ancient folklore.
Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 29 Until November 5
This week, stop putting off your problems until later so that you can feel comfortable today. If you keep procrastinating, you’re only prolonging the pain. The quicker you deal with what’s wrong, the quicker you’ll be able to heal and move past it. Taurus. This week, stay...
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
Your Gemini November 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Gemini personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full November 2022 horoscope. Welcome to November, Gemini. Last month, your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, ended its retrograde, setting the...
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 15, 2022. When he was young, Libran poet W. S. Merwin had a teacher who advised him, “Don’t lose your arrogance yet. You can do that when you’re older. Lose it too soon, and you may merely replace it with vanity.” I think that counsel is wise for you to meditate on right now. Here’s how I interpret it: Give honor and respect to your fine abilities. Salute and nurture your ripe talents. Talk to yourself realistically about the success you have accomplished. If you build up your appreciation for what is legitimately great about you, you won’t be tempted to resort to false pride or self-absorbed egotism.
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Own Your Power, Because the Truth Can Set You Free
Although things may be slowing down, your horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is encouraging you to pace yourself and take your time. However, as brainiac Mercury enters social, clever and diplomatic Libra on October 10, you’re starting to see your situation from the opposite angle. If you’re willing to step out of your own near-sightedness, you’ll find a much more fair and balanced perspective. The truth is rarely ever black or white, but shades of gray. By October 11, the sun in Libra will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn, encouraging you to do...
Your November 2022 Horoscope: The Travel Plans to Make—and Break—This Month, According to Your Sign
In November we’re tasked with approaching challenges from a place of better judgment than in the past. Scorpio season brings an intense, often extreme energy that invites us to sink deeper into our greatest desires and compulsions—and The Sun, Mercury, and Venus moving through Scorpio for the first two weeks of the month make space for indulgences that might feel otherwise feel off limits. Ask yourself who you’re keeping up appearances for: Can you give yourself permission to break some rules, if it isn’t hurting anyone?
Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse
If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
Aquarius—Your November Horoscope Is Forcing You to Take a Major Step Outside Your Comfort Zone
You’re setting your sights high and taking great lengths to reach the top this month. Your Aquarius horoscope for November 2022 is filled with opportunities to further your career and make a name for yourself, as Scorpio season is bringing power to your 10th house of social standing and public image. However, in order to get ahead, something needs to be sacrificed. After all, Mars is still retrograding through Gemini, which is bound to throw curveballs your way this month. As the planet of conflict and drive retrogrades through your fifth house of self-expression, you may feel frustrated if you’re not...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
