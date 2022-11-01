Read full article on original website
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins and are hoping to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify the Ravens’ hold on first place in the AFC North while also keeping them close to conference leaders, the Buffalo Bills. Here are our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions as they take on the Saints.
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Jaguars
With a Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 game scheduled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, many eyes will be on the struggling Raiders. Ahead of the Raiders-Jaguars game, we’ll be making our Raiders Week 9 predictions. Las Vegas is 2-5 and lost to the New Orleans Saints 24-0. It was an...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
The 10 players banned from the NFL
In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Final Darren Waller Week 9 update for Jaguars game isn’t good news for Derek Carr, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season hasn’t gone according to their offseason plans. After swinging for many key players in the offseason, the expectation was for their offense to blossom. With players like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow being backed by Davante Adams, why wouldn’t it? Unfortunately, the Derek Carr-led offense hasn’t clicked at all […] The post Final Darren Waller Week 9 update for Jaguars game isn’t good news for Derek Carr, Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022
The Baltimore Ravens travel to the Bayou to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night showdown at the Superdome. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Ravens-Saints prediction. The Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday Night Football in […] The post NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots, Damien Harris hit with gutting update for Week 9 vs. Colts
The New England Patriots will be without running back Damien Harris for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in a big blow for the offense. Harris is reportedly dealing with an illness that will prevent him from taking the field in Week 9. With Harris unavailable out of the backfield, it figures to be the […] The post Patriots, Damien Harris hit with gutting update for Week 9 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson avoids Jets’ injury crisis in first half vs. Bills
As if defeating the Buffalo Bills wasn’t going to be difficult enough Sunday, the New York Jets saw Zach Wilson and two other key players go down in the first quarter. Wilson was drilled by DaQuan Jones while throwing a pass late in the quarter. The Jets quarterback got up and fell back down, holding […] The post Zach Wilson avoids Jets’ injury crisis in first half vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 vs. Lions
Absolutely nothing is going right for the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. As the offense continues to struggle, the Packers have seen a plethora of players go down with injuries. In addition to Romeo Doubs, who went down in the first quarter, the Packers saw the likes of Aaron Jones, […] The post Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Christian Watson add to Packers’ myriad injuries in Week 9 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers roasted during disastrous goose egg in first half vs. Lions
Through halftime of Sunday’s NFC North division matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are not off to a particularly good start. In two quarters, Rodgers has tossed two costly red zone interceptions, both landing in the hands of Lions’ rookies, and Twitter is roasting the veteran signal-caller.
James Robinson’s official status for Jets’ Week 9 vs. Bills
Many New York Jets fans were looking forward to the debut of ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. The team traded for Robinson after rookie standout Breece Hall went down with a season-ending injury. However, a day before their game against the Buffalo Bills, Robinson was suddenly placed on the injury list of the team. […] The post James Robinson’s official status for Jets’ Week 9 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears fans lose their minds over Justin Fields’ electric 61-yard TD run vs. Dolphins
Do the Chicago Bears actually have a quarterback? Justin Fields has been playing much better of late, and he’s totally in the zone against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. After a big first half in which he threw two touchdowns and made plays with his legs, he sent Soldier Field and Bears Twitter into […] The post Bears fans lose their minds over Justin Fields’ electric 61-yard TD run vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams activate Cam Akers as one of four running backs
The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Cam Akers for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he missed
WFLA
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to redeem themselves this week after losing their third consecutive game for the first time since Tom Brady joined the roster.
Romeo Doubs among multiple Packers injured in first half vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost a key playmaker during the first quarter of their NFC North rivalry clash against the Detroit Lions, as Romeo Doubs came up lame after making a reception. Doubs was seen hobbling off the field after coming down with the first-down grab, and was later seen heading into the Packers’ medical […] The post Romeo Doubs among multiple Packers injured in first half vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Does Commanders’ Taylor Heinicke promo hint at Carson Wentz’s future in D.C.?
It’s hardly a secret that Carson Wentz isn’t long for the nation’s capitol. The Washington Commanders essentially confirmed as much halfway through the regular season, writing Wentz’s future on the wall of FedEx Field. Before kickoff of their Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the...
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia
When the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday, the Tennessee Volunteers were deemed to be in a good position to go on and eventually clinch a spot in the CFP. After their 27-13 road defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs, it will now be much more difficult for the Volunteers […] The post ‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
