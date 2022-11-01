Read full article on original website
The Truth not Spin
4d ago
Hope Shapiro & Fetterman talk about economic struggles families not being able to afford basic necessities for living due to Democratic Policies FAILURES since entering office. Everyone luvs outrageous Energy Prices, Escalating Grocery Prices, Invasion of Illegal Aliens & Crime. Biden & Socialist Democrats had control of White House, Senate & House of Rep for 2 years. Are you happy with the results?
Reply(2)
15
Connie Wetzel
4d ago
don't believe him. hasn't done anything besides sue the Little Sister nun group
Reply
7
BUnow
Shapiro’s Day One Promise
Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire
The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten. Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places...
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
abc27.com
Oz leads Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race poll
(WHTM) – A new abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows Republican Mehmet Oz now leading Democrat John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. The survey is the first to be fully conducted after the October 25 debate between Oz and Fetterman at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg. The survey...
echo-pilot.com
Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now
Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
Comments / 18