Good news has been a frequent occurrence in Shelby County lately. We have major industry projects announced with SEMCORP and Honda, we have new housing developing in many county communities, and Sidney’s downtown has seen an expansion of many businesses. All of these examples are signs of positive growth. However, challenges still face our county. Our workforce participation rate is only 23,176 persons (Aug. 22) down from 28,000 persons in 2006 with many jobs going unfilled. Many people (especially women) are left out of the workforce as we do not have available childcare. Drug abuse and neglected children continue to be a challenge for our mental health providers and social service agencies. Yet, while we struggle to address these issues Shelby County provides many essential services to the residents with road and bridge infrastructure, with safety services including emergency dispatch, and with human services such as public assistance programs and mental health and addiction services. We all realize these services come at a cost.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO