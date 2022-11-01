Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
Sidney Daily News
Honoring the county’s veterans
ANNA — A current Life Scout in the Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355 recently installed a flagpole at St. Patrick Cemetery in Anna, making him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout. The St. Patrick Cemetery Board approached Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, and said they...
Sidney Daily News
Recent birth
SIDNEY — John and Stacy Curtis, of Sidney, welcomed their daughter, Oaklee Lynn Curtis on Oct. 1 at 12:41 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. Oaklee weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.75 inches long. She was welcomed home by two older sisters; Raelynn, 11, and Paisley,...
Sidney Daily News
Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans
MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua, Ohio. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility were announced in October 2021, but several factors went into the decision to no longer move forward.
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser set
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Joseph B. Swain, who has been employed in Ed Kah’s jewelry store for the past 11 years has resigned his position and will move to Alexandria, Indiana where he will open a jewelry store of his own. ————— The broom makers...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to present tribute to Vietnam War vets
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College diversity committee, on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., will host a readers theatre production to pay tribute to 11 men who died in the Vietnam War at the Battle of Angel’s Wing on March 8–9, 1969. The most-visited memorial in...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-4:31 a.m.: crime in progress. Brandon Carl Lee Vanhook, 30, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence. -11:10 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Taft Street. -10 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Leslie Lane. -8:40 p.m.: crime in...
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:40 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road. -11:37 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson. Village log. THURSDAY. -7:19 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the...
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King
CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health focuses on cancer patients
SIDNEY — Wilson Health Foundation is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day on Nov. 29 and will focus gifts received on supportive care therapies for cancer patients. Wilson Health began offering infusions this summer to give local cancer patients the ability to receive treatment close to home.
Sidney Daily News
It’s time to restore local government funds
Good news has been a frequent occurrence in Shelby County lately. We have major industry projects announced with SEMCORP and Honda, we have new housing developing in many county communities, and Sidney’s downtown has seen an expansion of many businesses. All of these examples are signs of positive growth. However, challenges still face our county. Our workforce participation rate is only 23,176 persons (Aug. 22) down from 28,000 persons in 2006 with many jobs going unfilled. Many people (especially women) are left out of the workforce as we do not have available childcare. Drug abuse and neglected children continue to be a challenge for our mental health providers and social service agencies. Yet, while we struggle to address these issues Shelby County provides many essential services to the residents with road and bridge infrastructure, with safety services including emergency dispatch, and with human services such as public assistance programs and mental health and addiction services. We all realize these services come at a cost.
Sidney Daily News
Board hears report on student safety
PIQUA – School safety was highlighted during the Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education meeting in October. Joe Davis provided board members with an overview of the District’s safety plan. Davis focused on the safety improvements that have been implemented over the past decade. He gave an overview of the upgrades that are in-process and answered board members’ questions.
Sidney Daily News
Electric vehicle charger installed at Moeller Brew Barn
MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein community is getting a boost of power on the road – that is, those with electric vehicles. On Sept. 1, 2022, Midwest Electric installed a Level 2 electric vehicle charging station at Moeller Brew Barn, a member artisan restaurant and craft brewery located in Maria Stein. This is the co-op’s second electric vehicle (EV) charging station available to the public.
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Fort Loramie falls to New Bremen in regional final
CLAYTON — New Bremen has lost only 12 sets this season, none of which have come in postseason play. On Saturday, Fort Loramie became the latest squad to get shut out by the Cardinals in tournament play. The Cardinals dominated from the start and earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Versailles beats Cardington-Lincoln in regional semi
KETTERING — Versailles is moving on with another sweep in the playoffs. This time, the Tigers defeated Cardington-Lincoln High School at Kettering Fairmont High School on Thursday in a Division III regional semifinals. They have yet to lose a set in the playoffs. Versailles opened up with a 6-1...
Sidney Daily News
Power lines down
The bucket on a truck was raised as the driver tried to pass under a power line at the corner of Taft Street and Karen Avenue Thursday afternoon. The bucket caught the power line and snapped the pole. The area was without electricity until the pole and line could be repaired. The incident remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department.
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Big 2nd quarter helps New Bremen beat Riverside
DeGRAFF — New Bremen scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to jump start a 39-8 win over Riverside in a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. New Bremen (9-3), the region’s No. 5 seed, advances to face No. 1 Ansonia (11-1) in a...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Playoffs in Sidney: either/or but not both
For the neutral site football playoff games that begin next weekend, the OHSAA has decreed that the two divisions for the smallest schools will both play on Saturday night. This has major implications for what comes and when to Sidney Memorial Stadium. It’s essentially certain that nothing will be assigned here on Friday, Nov. 11, with a Division VI or VII encounter definitely appearing the next night.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. Anna Board of...
