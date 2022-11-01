Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Phos Launches Tap to Pay Solution in the US With Elavon
Phos, the global leader in software point of sale (softpos) orchestration for businesses, has launched a Tap to Pay solution in North America with global acquirer Elavon. The solution will enable Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in the US and Canada to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals.
ffnews.com
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
ffnews.com
Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments
The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
ffnews.com
WOO Network Joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem
Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets.
ffnews.com
Centrifuge Brings on Key Strategic Partners With Latest Funding Round
Centrifuge, the first DeFi protocol to finance real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain, today announced a strategic funding round from prominent industry players, including Coinbase Ventures. The $4 million funding round, comes as Centrifuge has seen tremendous momentum in recent months and overall growing attention to real-world assets across the...
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
ffnews.com
Bakkt to Acquire Apex Crypto
Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, LLC from Apex Fintech Solutions, Inc. This acquisition is expected to significantly bolster Bakkt’s cryptocurrency product offering and expand its footprint into additional client verticals including fintechs, trading app platforms, and neo-banks.
ffnews.com
Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
ffnews.com
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech
‘Dear Brokers, you’re more like Amazon than you think’. Hitching a ride to the InsurTech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay, Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology, sheds some light on the digital revolution that insurance brokers are facing. Trufla Technology was born out of a brokerage, making them...
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Scott Wilson – Mambu
Fintech epitomises new beginnings, Whether it be opening up a new form of payments, or completely restructuring the way businesses operate, the industry welcomes change and first starters. Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we sat down with Scott Wilson, who has been the Regional VP of...
ffnews.com
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Fast Bucks!” – Abdul Naushad, Buckzy in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Why can’t all international transfers be as cheap and instant as sending a text? They can, says Abdul Naushad, CEO & President at Canada-based payments challenger Buckzy. Ask any company treasurer what would be their payments Holy Grail and they’d probably reply as one ‘instant, secure, transparent and anywhere in the world’.
ffnews.com
Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
ffnews.com
Muse Finance Expands Into Europe via Irish Market
Muse Finance – the business finance startup – today announces it has expanded its services into Europe, launching its supply finance solutions in the Irish market to support growing businesses in the region. With a growing demand for working capital across Europe, Muse’s supply finance solution gives its...
ffnews.com
Bottomline Technologies’ Zhenya Winter is a JACK OF ALL TRADES
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we talk to Zhenya Winter, the Head of Global Marketing – Financial Messaging at Bottomline Technologies, about the interconnected world of payments and why being a jack of all trades, is essential for marketing in fintech. Working in B2B is about relationship building, and for Winter, strong networks with your peers provides a prosperous foundation for trust and diversity in the industry.
ffnews.com
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20’s debut visit to Tel Aviv.
ffnews.com
NFP Launches Partnership with Petline to Offer Petsecure, Canada’s Pet Insurance
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a partnership with Petline Insurance Company, a leader in the pet insurance market. Through this partnership, NFP can offer its Canadian customers Petsecure pet health insurance. NFP’s new pet insurance offering complements its array of specialty insurance products that include motorcycle, equine, collector car, boat, recreational vehicle, snowmobile, travel and DigitalShield cyber protection.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
ffnews.com
Mastercard and FinTech North to partner in 2023 to develop and grow FinTech ecosystems
FinTech North is delighted to announce that it will be continuing its partnership with Mastercard, working together across 2023 with Mastercard as a Strategic Partner. Mastercard need no introduction as a global provider of Financial Services and key supporter of the UK FinTech sector. With regional FinTech going from strength...
ffnews.com
United Fintech expands to Singapore and appoints Cameron Booth as head of APAC
United Fintech, the go-to platform for capital markets digitisation, broadens its global reach and expansion of its leadership team with a move into the Asia Pacific market, appointing Cameron Booth as head of APAC to drive its growth. Based in Singapore, Cameron will work closely with United Fintech’s London-based sales...
Comments / 0