Pittsburgh, PA

Taylor Swift announces tour stops in Pennsylvania

By Avery Van Etten
 5 days ago
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Read More

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Musical sensation Taylor Swift has announced the U.S. stops for her upcoming tour, “The Eras Tour,” and some of the performances will be in Pennsylvania.

Swift will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12 and 13, 2023. She will also perform at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on June 17, 2023, according to her website.

Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day, according to an Oct. 22 release from the platform, and Swift broke the record for Spotify’s most-streamed artist in a single day, as well.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)” Swift said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Swift will be performing with artists including Phoebe Bridgers, GAYLE, girl in red, and OWENN.

“I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift tweeted.

