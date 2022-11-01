Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: November 6 to 12, 2022
For the entirety of the last two years (2021-22), Saturn in Aquarius has been squaring Uranus in Taurus. Saturn is the planet of discipline, structure and longevity, and in Aquarius, the ringed planet requires us to regulate both technology and our social life. Think of how you socialized and used the internet prior to 2020 when Saturn first entered Aquarius, and how you do so now. Uranus, on the other hand, is the planet of revolution and rapid change, and in Taurus, it pushes us way out of our usual comfort zone. For the last two years, these two planets have been in a constant difficult conversation, reflecting how hard it’s been for us to find stability or routine in a post-2020 world. Saturn-Uranus can be destabilizing but it’s also extremely creative and innovative, as seen in the public figures who carry this configuration in their chart like certified genius Jeff Goldblum and quirky rock star David Byrne.
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 6, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If life is a little boring, wonderful! Better to add a little spice than be constantly reacting to a drama. It’s a comforting feeling to know you don’t have to be anything other than what you are. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As you seek...
TODAY.com
November 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
Good news from an astrologer: November skies are full of passion and joy. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look at what the stars have in store for the collective. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 8, coming after a recent solar eclipse, asks us to assess...
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 03 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 11/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): What do you do when people refuse to follow what you say? Do you become a bully or throw a hissy fit? Try coaxing and cajoling. It works wonders. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life would be easier if you didn't have to put up with a loved one's antics, but guess what? This person has to put up with yours.
Libra—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Embracing Deeper Intimacy (& Setting Clear Boundaries)
Halloween may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’re done treating yourself! Your Libra horoscope for November 2022 wants you to give yourself exactly what you need in order to feel stable, whole and well-positioned. As Scorpio season shines a light on your second house of money and values, you’re feeling ready to set financial goals while finding satisfying ways to spend your hard-earned cash. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create a ruckus in your ninth house of adventure, spontaneity and education, you may struggle to have faith in what you’re living for; in what your “purpose” may be. You...
Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It
You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because an Eclipse Is Helping Them Their Potential
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 15, 2022. When he was young, Libran poet W. S. Merwin had a teacher who advised him, “Don’t lose your arrogance yet. You can do that when you’re older. Lose it too soon, and you may merely replace it with vanity.” I think that counsel is wise for you to meditate on right now. Here’s how I interpret it: Give honor and respect to your fine abilities. Salute and nurture your ripe talents. Talk to yourself realistically about the success you have accomplished. If you build up your appreciation for what is legitimately great about you, you won’t be tempted to resort to false pride or self-absorbed egotism.
Refinery29
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Cancer—Your November Horoscope Says Your Popularity Is About to Skyrocket—Here’s Why
You’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough and your Cancer horoscope for November 2022 wants you to heal yourself by expressing yourself. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is shining a light on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. But as you continue to embrace the transformation of eclipse season, you may find that your understanding of creativity is evolving. Feel extra sleepy and lazy lately? It’s no wonder, as Mars is currently retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious understandings. This is like a double whammy of exhaustion as you’re tuning in to unseen...
Bustle
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 20, 2022
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 20, 2022. The moon rounds out its stay in dramatic Leo. Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra receives an unwelcome visit from power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. Under this kind of cosmic combo, the chances for relationship tension or an emotional fallout are high, especially as were just a few days away from the October 25 solar eclipse.
Bustle
Here's How The November 2022 Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season is raging on astrologically — at least until we’ve moved past the November 2022 full moon. The month’s brightest lunation happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, so it’s got a big potential for bringing surprising revelations, hyper-speed endings, and cosmic twists of fate. Also known as this year’s Beaver Moon, November’s full moon is the last eclipse until 2023, so you’ll definitely want to know how it will affect your zodiac sign.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 3rd to 9th, 2022
In this week's astrology, Saturn and Uranus will complete a rare four-part alignment that will encourage us to focus on aspects of our life that are currently inactive. Pluto will end its retrograde motion, which could shed light on how much change has occurred in our lives. And there will be a Hunter's Moon in Aries, allowing us to recognize why it's vital to advocate for ourselves.
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel Extra Overwhelmed This Week, Thanks to Scorpio Season
Eclipse season is hardly a walk in the park—let alone when it takes place the middle of Scorpio season—but the universe is leading you down a different spiritual path. And while there is certainly a powerful rebirth happening in the collective, these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 25 to 30. This doesn’t mean it’s all gloom and doom from here on out, but there’s definitely some shadow work that needs to be done. Time to go within? Feel free to take a well-deserved pause. Taking place on October 25, there is a mysterious aura surrounding this solar...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Oct. 31 through Nov. 6
Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, made its way in the sign of Pisces over the weekend. Prepare for a whirlwind of inspiration to fuel you and keep you on your toes. Let your fate in the universe guide you this week, and you’ll see how much easier it is to achieve your goals. Mercury has also danced its way over to Scorpio, making us more intrigued to the unknown and true crime — right on time for Halloween! Look out this coming week: Someone from the past may want to see you or surprise you with news.
Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
