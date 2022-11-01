Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting (And Which Ones Are NOT)
These reviews range from "tender, full of flavor, and perfectly done" to "the filthiest, most disgusting, and overpriced meal I've ever had."
Black Sands review – a slow, meaty helping of Nordic noir
A body on the beach, a police protagonist with personal issues and an eye for knitwear … UKTV’s Icelandic import is dark, matter of fact and a little bit meta
L.A. Weekly
Shoe Palace Launches An Exclusive Collection Dedicated To TV’s Friends!
Friends is easily one of the most important television shows in history. Despite debuting nearly 30 years ago, Friends still has millions of fans watching the show worldwide via television reruns, streaming services, and home media. Shoe Palace has just released a brand new apparel collection dedicated to the television classic.
L.A. Weekly
Plastic Jesus’ First-Ever Solo Art Show Guilty Pleasures Spans Four Days
Through recent years of recognition for his controversial and striking work, Plastic Jesus has garnered international attention and popularity from his spectacular pieces. His work satirically uncovers real-world societal issues in the world today. As his work grows and gains further appreciation, new opportunities have surfaced for the talented artist.
Comments / 0