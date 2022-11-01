ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Weekly

Shoe Palace Launches An Exclusive Collection Dedicated To TV’s Friends!

Friends is easily one of the most important television shows in history. Despite debuting nearly 30 years ago, Friends still has millions of fans watching the show worldwide via television reruns, streaming services, and home media. Shoe Palace has just released a brand new apparel collection dedicated to the television classic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Plastic Jesus’ First-Ever Solo Art Show Guilty Pleasures Spans Four Days

Through recent years of recognition for his controversial and striking work, Plastic Jesus has garnered international attention and popularity from his spectacular pieces. His work satirically uncovers real-world societal issues in the world today. As his work grows and gains further appreciation, new opportunities have surfaced for the talented artist.
LOS ANGELES, CA

