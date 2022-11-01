Read full article on original website
Public Invited to First Virtual Public Information Meeting on Study for Improvements to I-95 in Eastern Connecticut
CTDOT hosts virtual engagement for I-95 Eastern CT Planning & Environmental Linkages Study, Branford to Rhode Island. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct its first public information meeting for the I-95 Eastern CT Planning & Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study virtually on Zoom, on November 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each session will include a presentation immediately followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. All materials shared during the virtual meeting can be found on the study website today. The public is encouraged to review and make comments through November 30, 2022.
Governor Lamont Announces Open Enrollment Period for Health Coverage Through Access Health CT Has Begun and Runs Through January 15
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the annual open enrollment period for Connecticut residents who are seeking to enroll in health coverage plans for 2023 through Access Health CT, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, has begun effective this morning and continues through January 15, 2023.
