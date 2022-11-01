CTDOT hosts virtual engagement for I-95 Eastern CT Planning & Environmental Linkages Study, Branford to Rhode Island. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct its first public information meeting for the I-95 Eastern CT Planning & Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study virtually on Zoom, on November 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Each session will include a presentation immediately followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. All materials shared during the virtual meeting can be found on the study website today. The public is encouraged to review and make comments through November 30, 2022.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO