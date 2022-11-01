ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot

PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield, Kentucky man tells police he was 'borrowing' stolen vehicle

BARDWELL, KY — After being arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 30-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky resident told sheriff's deputies he was "borrowing" a Baldwell City Fire Department vehicle to try and get home. Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King observed a 1990 Chevrolet Pickup that belonged to the fire...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

10-year-old Mayfield boy found safe

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a missing 10-year-old boy was found safe. According to the Mayfield Police Department Facebook page, the boy and a missing 15-year-old girl were both found safe. They said arrangements are being made for them to be reunited with their families. Earlier on Tuesday, police...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Three Graves County inmates face new charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah man arrested for arson

Vienna High School senior Kassidy Taylor just received some news of a lifetime. Dollar signs and daydreams. That's what people are seeing tonight with over a billion dollars on the line in tonight's Powerball lottery. Pandemic-inspired meat processing plant coming to Williamson County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A new...
PADUCAH, KY
walls102.com

Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police Department and local retailers partner with LiveView Technologies to prevent holiday theft

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime. The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared

A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu

Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken County schools will be out tomorrow and Monday. RAW VIDEO: Wallet theft investigation in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Police say the victim in this wallet theft investigation didn't know her wallet was taken....
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
CALVERT CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day

A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...

