ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNE Sunny 106.5

Mariah Carey Transforms Into The Queen Of Christmas To Ring In 'MariahSZN'

By Sarah Tate
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtHZv_0iuSnX3Z00
Photo: Getty Images

Now that Halloween is officially over, the Queen of Christmas is ringing in the start of the holidays season by declaring it "MariahSZN."

Mariah Carey took to social media on Tuesday (November 1) to officially kick off the holiday season, transforming herself from a cackling witch to a Christmas-clad diva, per Entertainment Tonight . The clip starts off in black and white, as Carey, dressed in a leather bodysuit, witch hat and boots, peddles a stationary bike as calendar dates for the month of October fly past.

As the dates finally reach November, the video erupts into color to reveal the "We Belong Together" singer in a white fur-trimmed red velvet Santa-themed bodysuit, channeling the look from her iconic single "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which plays along in the background. Sitting atop a decked-out reindeer surrounded by a wintry wonderland, she sings "it's time" in her signature whistle notes.

"IT'S TIIIIIIIIME," she echoed in the caption, adding that it's finally "#MariahSZN"

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments on her Instagram post, the "Fantasy" singer getting love from the likes of Paris Hilton , Billy Eichner and Patrick Starr , the latter of which declared, "TIS THE SEASON." Another user couldn't contain their excitement, commenting, "THE CHRISTMAS QUEEN HAS OFFICIALLY DEFROSTED."

Comments / 0

Related
KSNE Sunny 106.5

Martha Stewart Calls Out Mariah Carey For Celebrating Christmas Too Early

Martha Stewart recently called out Mariah Carey on the Today Show for trying to celebrate Christmas too early. Stewart argued that Carey shouldn't rush to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving festivities have even taken place. “Mariah, you know me, I am a traditionalist with a twist,” Stewart began. “And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ’cause you don’t like turkey!”
The Independent

Johnny Depp news – live: Rihanna fans call for boycott of Savage x Fenty over Depp cameo

Rihanna is facing intense backlash after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a “star” cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.The singer’s fans began to express concerns over the casting shortly after it was reported on Thursday, with critics now calling for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company Fenty Beauty. The Independent confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits, while photos shared ahead of the Prime Video release of the show on 9 November show the actor dressed in an olive green outfit from Savage x...
KSNE Sunny 106.5

Travis Barker & Daughter Alabama Mourn Death Of Beloved Dog Blue

Travis Barker and his daughter, Alabama, are grieving the loss of their dog Blue. The blink-182 drummer revealed the sad news on Wednesday (November 2) that his and Alabama's beloved French Bulldog had died, per People. The rocker shared several photos of his "4ever boy" on his Instagram Stories, including a pic of Blue looking up into the camera with sweet puppy dog eyes and another of Barker holding him to his chest as he sits back on a couch.
ALABAMA STATE
KSNE Sunny 106.5

Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Kris Jenner To Celebrate Momager's Birthday

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, all dressed up as their mom Kris to celebrate the matriarch's 68th birthday. The sisters all chose different eras of their momager's life to dress up as. Kim wore a shimmering green dress in honor of a similar outfit Kris wore 10 years ago for a Christmas card. Kourtney went for Kris' iconic look from Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, even carrying around an old-school video camera.
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
675
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy