COLUMBIANA — The Shelby County Wildcats are set to take on their first team of the season on Monday, Nov. 14 against Holy Family Catholic. “I feel like we have a pretty good mindset going into the season,” Shelby County head coach Drake said. “The group has played together pretty much their whole high school career with the exception of a couple. They should have good team camaraderie. They’ve played a lot together in the past, and I’m all about being a team.”

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO