Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Members of the local DAR chapter celebrate Family Literacy Day
CHELSEA – Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered in front of the Chelsea Historical Museum to commemorate the proclamation of Nation Family Literacy Day and the dedication of a free library of books for the public on Tuesday, Nov. 1. In a Chelsea City Council on...
Shelby Reporter
Monsters on Main: Columbiana’s annual Halloween event has successful turnout
COLUMBIANA – Monster Walk has become an annual tradition on Halloween, bringing together community members and families as trick-or-treaters make their way down Main Street collecting candy from various merchants downtown. The 2022 version of Monster Walk was held Monday, Oct. 31 and was a huge success, with nearly...
Shelby Reporter
Calera Trunk or Treat attendance exceeds 3,000
CALERA – An abundance of treats were enjoyed Thursday, Oct. 27 as an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 turned out for Calera Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Nearly 60 “trunks” or entities were on site giving out candy, in addition to food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities in the downtown Calera Courtyard and the surrounding area.
Shelby Reporter
Judge Kramer swears in Last CASA volunteers
SHELBY COUNTY – After 18 years on the bench, Shelby County District Court Judge James “Jim” Kramer swore in his last Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Volunteers in a Nov. 1 ceremony. He is retiring the end of this year according to an official press release. After...
Shelby Reporter
First Old Town Car show held by HMS middle school softball team
HELENA – Cars of all makes, shifts and models will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 as Helena Middle School’s softball team hosts the first ever Old Town Car Show. The show will occur from 7:30 to 1:30 p.m. and individuals who are interested in registering to display a vehicle can do so online. Entries cost $25, and all proceeds will be going to the Helena Middle School softball team. The event is free to the public.
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 7-14: -Domestic violence from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Oct. 8. -Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A CD of photos of...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 26
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7 through Oct. 26. -Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a whiteGMC Yukon Denali valued at $20,000. Oct. 10. -Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County begins the final countdown to 2022-23 season
COLUMBIANA — The Shelby County Wildcats are set to take on their first team of the season on Monday, Nov. 14 against Holy Family Catholic. “I feel like we have a pretty good mindset going into the season,” Shelby County head coach Drake said. “The group has played together pretty much their whole high school career with the exception of a couple. They should have good team camaraderie. They’ve played a lot together in the past, and I’m all about being a team.”
Shelby Reporter
Land transactions for Sept. 7 through Sept. 14
The following land transactions occurred between Sept. 7 through Sept. 14. -Norma J. Jones to James G. Bunn, for $325,000, for Lot 333 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason L. Asis, for $422,000, for Lot 367 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Oct. 10 through Oct. 26
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 10 through Oct. 26. -Nicholle Elaine Lovelady, 42, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance. -Joshua Kim Sweat, 33, of Calera, FTA – attempting to elude. -Daniel Adam Hughes, 28, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham, Spain Park, Oak Mountain players selected for 64th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game
MONTGOMERY – Pelham, Spain Park and Oak Mountain players were selected to represent their schools and county in the 64th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game in Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Friday, Dec. 16. “We have an abundance of talent in our state each year, and both teams...
Shelby Reporter
Calera’s young team is ready to soar in the upcoming season
CALERA — The Calera Eagles are counting down the days to return to the court for the 2022-23 season. With a lot of younger, but experienced players, some of the upperclassmen are stepping into the leadership role. “We’ve got four seniors,” Calera head coach Drake said. “We’re proud to...
Shelby Reporter
Stinging 7A: Chelsea girls win first-ever Class 7A XC State Championship
OAKVILLE – In their first season in Class 7A, the Chelsea girls cross country team wasted no time sending shockwaves across the classification when they upended the five-time defending state champions to claim their first cross country title in school history. The Hornets had two runners finish inside the...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo is ready to transition from football to basketball season
MONTEVALLO — The Montevallo Bulldogs are ready to return to basketball for the 2022-23 season. Montevallo is, as the coaches put it, incredibly deep this year with many of its players returning this season. The Bulldogs are eager to get the season underway. “We’re just trying to get better...
Shelby Reporter
Vincent makes school history with incredible finish against Luverne
VINCENT – With 4:16 remaining and trailing by 13 points after Luverne scored a touchdown to take its largest lead of the game, school history seemed to be slipping away from the Vincent Yellow Jackets on Friday, Nov. 4, before the unthinkable happened. Following a special regular season that...
Shelby Reporter
Helena Huskies prep for first year with new coach
HELENA — The Helena Huskies are about to enter a new season with a new head coach. For the past serval months, the Huskies have been preparing for their long-awaited return to the court, which is now just days away. “We kind of tried to start this summer really,”...
Shelby Reporter
Calera’s season ends in loss to No. 3 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA – The Calera Eagles’ season ended in Tuscaloosa on Friday night as the Hillcrest Patriots defeated the Eagles, 38-0. “I’m just proud of our kids for fighting all year, and the score here doesn’t reflect it, but they didn’t quit, and when you’re down 30 points in what’s going to be your last game, the seniors start questioning things, and nobody quit, so I’m proud of them for that,” Calera coach Jason Hamlin said after the game.
Shelby Reporter
Adams’ five TDs leads Chargers into semifinals
TUSCALOOSA – Cornerstone Christian School avenged a loss from earlier in the year and earned a trip to the state playoff semifinals with a 72-51 win at North River Christian on Friday. North River scored first, but Cornerstone answered right back to pull to within one point of the...
Shelby Reporter
Helena girls ready for new season after last year’s Elite Eight appearance
HELENA – Flashback to last season’s Elite Eight game for the Helena Huskies against rival Pelham, and the Huskies’ final loss of the 2021-22 season. Flash forward to today, and the 2022-23 season, and the Huskies are ready to go all the way. “Coming off of last...
Comments / 0