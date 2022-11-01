Read full article on original website
U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October as labor market continues to soften
The labor market is gradually softening, but it remains hotter than economists had predicted after the Federal Reserve's months-long campaign to control inflation. Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, according to a new government report out Friday - down from 315,000 jobs added in September. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department announced in its monthly jobs report. The rate was 3.5 percent in September. The job gains beat economists' expectations of around 205,000.
Crude prices surge past $92 on continued tight supplies
Energy commodities rallied on the prospect that China, the world’s second largest economy, will loosen its pandemic rules, possibly opening the floodgates for oil demand that has been stifled by the country’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rebounded to levels not...
Canada posts job-growth shock with 10-fold gain over estimates
Canada's labor market unexpectedly added 108,000 jobs in October as wage gains accelerated, easing recession fears but complicating the central bank's bid to cool the economy. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.2% in October as labor force gains offset increased employment, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. Total hours worked increased 0.7%, the biggest gain since June. The employment gains beat estimates for a small 10,000 increase during the month.
Is the Plan to Stop Inflation Working? Not Yet
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Our government's plan to beat inflation...
Employers are now ‘ghosting’ applicants in tight labor market – and that’s not all bad | Gene Marks
It’s rude to end a relationship in radio silence, but it provides insight into a company’s culture and how it treats its employees
Twitter advertiser pause widens as General Mills taps the brakes
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, joined Pfizer and General Mills in temporarily pausing advertising on Twitter as brands rethink their presence on the platform now that Elon Musk has taken over and is making his mark on the social media company. Volkswagen said Friday that it had advised all of its...
‘A backlog of bodies’: why this is the deadliest year for the US-Mexico border
Despite the fact that the border is barely open, more than 800 people have lost their lives
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea and Russia's war on Ukraine
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe
BEIJING (AP) — A deputy governor of China's central bank is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party's corruption agency said Saturday. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei...
