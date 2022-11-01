Read full article on original website
What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
Wildfire danger in Minnesota remains high as hunting season begins
MINNEAPOLIS – State officials remind deer hunters and all other Minnesotans outside this weekend that wildfire danger remains high across most of the state, despite clouds, rain, and even snow in the forecast. Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids said expanding drought conditions plus leaves...
Rising energy bills affecting Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than a fourth of Minnesota households are struggling to keep the lights on. A new study by LendingTree found that 25.1 percent of Minnesota households have had to cut back on essentials like food and medicine to afford energy costs. However, that’s nothing compared to the rest of the nation.
Sec. of State: ‘North Dakota has an incredibly secure voting system’
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota is the only state in the country that doesn’t have voter registration and, despite recent concerns over national voter fraud, the state’s system is working well. “We have an incredibly secure system with all the laws in place currently, the checks and...
