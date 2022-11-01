FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”

