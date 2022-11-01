Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
wklw.com
Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
WKYT 27
KSP investigating deadly shooting involving trooper in Anderson County
Anderson County Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting involving a trooper in Anderson County. KSP says the shooting happened around 2 Friday afternoon. Highway 127 at the Bluegrass Parkway is shut down right now in both directions as a result of what happened. According to...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Mount Vernon house
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver crashed into a house in Mount Vernon, on Thursday. A Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Town Hill court after a car hit a house and a parked vehicle. Police say that the driver was apparently blinded by the sun.
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
fox56news.com
Security camera shows alleged Madison County bail money scammer
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A scam that occurred on Pleasure Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision is currently under investigation. In a video shared on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a masked individual is seen ringing the doorbell and accepting an envelope from the person at the door.
WKYT 27
Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash on US-27 in the Eubank area. A 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 43-year-old Ronald G. Rose, collided with a 2014 Nissan...
thelevisalazer.com
SHERIFF THOMPSON’S MEN SOLVE CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT CASES IN WAYNE COUNTY
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that two men were arrested during an investigation for stealing catalytic converters. Sheriff Thompson stated that Edward ‘Eddie’ Aliff II, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, of Lavalette, stole catalytic converters from a vehicle parked at a church in the Spring Valley area and a DOH vehicle.
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Today, Thursday, November 3, 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on continued General Fund growth; economic development progress; the Education First Plan; the Bowling Green Veterans Center; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts; the 200th anniversary of the founding of Calloway County; nonprofit assistance; kynect open enrollment coverage; funds to improve railroad crossings; Eddyville Riverport funding; and COVID-19. He also named Kentucky marching bands as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
fox56news.com
Motorcycle catches fire, shuts down road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A major Lexington road was shut down Tuesday night after a motorcycle caught fire in the roadway. The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive. Part of Man O’ War Boulevard was closed...
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
WBKO
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after midnight on October 18, a person living at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Saddie Lane in Shively called police saying someone with a gun carjacked them. Around 26 hours later, the victim’s car was found in New Albany following a crash,...
WBKO
One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
wymt.com
Deputies respond to Southern Ky. high school over bomb threat note
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a note containing a bomb threat being found at Wayne County High School. Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the note was found in a girl’s bathroom. The note read, “I hate everyone on November 1st, I will have...
Comments / 0