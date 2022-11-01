ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

lakercountry.com

KSP to have multiple traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Mount Vernon house

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver crashed into a house in Mount Vernon, on Thursday. A Friday afternoon Facebook post by the Mount Vernon Fire Department says that they were dispatched to Town Hill court after a car hit a house and a parked vehicle. Police say that the driver was apparently blinded by the sun.
MOUNT VERNON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Security camera shows alleged Madison County bail money scammer

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A scam that occurred on Pleasure Drive in the Hillcrest Subdivision is currently under investigation. In a video shared on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a masked individual is seen ringing the doorbell and accepting an envelope from the person at the door.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two people dead after two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash on US-27 in the Eubank area. A 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 43-year-old Ronald G. Rose, collided with a 2014 Nissan...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Today, Thursday, November 3, 2022, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on continued General Fund growth; economic development progress; the Education First Plan; the Bowling Green Veterans Center; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts; the 200th anniversary of the founding of Calloway County; nonprofit assistance; kynect open enrollment coverage; funds to improve railroad crossings; Eddyville Riverport funding; and COVID-19. He also named Kentucky marching bands as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Motorcycle catches fire, shuts down road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A major Lexington road was shut down Tuesday night after a motorcycle caught fire in the roadway. The incident happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Man O’ War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive. Part of Man O’ War Boulevard was closed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

One arrested in Cumberland Trace shooting in Bowling Green

Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition is sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Education Office of Special Education and Early Learning and the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children. Gypsymoon Marketplace at Highland Stales is this weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

