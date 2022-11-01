Read full article on original website
CareArc announces hiring of new providers for Emporia and Eureka locations
CareArc is introducing two new advanced practice providers. Peggy Fell joins the staff of CareArc’s Emporia location and previously worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine where her responsibilities included providing in-house care to nursing home residents. Fell also has primary care experience through working at the Student Health Center at Emporia State University.
Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC
Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
Companies serving Lyon, Coffey counties receiving millions of dollars to expand broadband access
Broadband Internet access is expanding across parts of the KVOE listening area, thanks to an announcement from the state Friday. The Office of Kansas Governor says almost $17 million is to be split among various projects as part of the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. S&A Telephone is...
Freedom Fest burgeoning with activities Saturday
One of the big events of All Veterans Tribute is happening Saturday. And it’s even bigger than before. Freedom Fest isn’t an all-day event — yet — but it’s moving in that direction, with check-in for different activities starting as early as 8:30 am and the activities themselves continuing until mid-afternoon. It’s the 19th year for Freedom Fest, which started in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Emporia’s founding of Veterans Day. Lead organizer Steve Harmon says there has been a lot of growth in the overall event since it started.
Freedom Fest fills All Veterans Memorial, Soden’s Grove
All Veterans Tribute activities are truly into their core period. After the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit opened last week, attention moved to the All Veterans Memorial and Soden’s Grove for the 19th rendition of Freedom Fest. This was the biggest one yet, with the Dynamic Discs Freedom Fest Open, Gravel City Adventure and Supply Freedom Rides, Vigilance Martial Arts Ruckmarch and Run, Leap of Faith Martial Arts Warrior Spur Challenge and Lyon County State Bank Freedom Run/Walk/Stroll.
United Way of the Flint Hills launches Preventing Theft workshop for non-profit agencies
The United Way of the Flint Hills is partnering with Lyon County State Bank, Emporia Police Department and Agler & Gaeddert Chartered to offer a Preventing Theft workshop to local non-profit agencies. The workshop is focused on sharing strategies about how to prevent fraud, embezzlement and other types of theft...
Big attendance from the community at the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed post-COVID-19
Back to normal and with a new pancake sale format, the Emporia Christian School 28th Annual pancake feed had a great turnout Saturday morning. The low temperatures did not stop members of the community to go and enjoy the new format ECS implement this year of all-you-can-eat-pancakes for $5 additionally to participate in a silent auction of over 100 items.
No transports following two vehicle accident in east Emporia
Two vehicles suffered significant damage, however, no individuals were transported after a collision in east Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Police Officers and Emporia EMS were called to the 1200 block of East 12th Ave. shortly after 12:30 pm. Full details, including a crash narrative, are pending from Emporia Police, however, the accident involved two vehicles an SUV and a passenger car.
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
Emporia State men 8th, women 10th at MIAA Cross Country meet
The Emporia State men finished in 8th place and the women finished in 10th place at the MIAA Cross Country meet Saturday. The men were led by Jamie Diaz who finished in 31st place. The women were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 29th place. Pittsburg State won the...
Fire near Lebo under investigation
Details are pending after a reported structure fire in southwest Osage County on Thursday. Fire units from Lebo, Reading and Osage County responded to the 6600 block of West 341st, about three miles northeast of Lebo, early Thursday afternoon. The early indications are a welder was on fire inside a barn. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says the fire was put out quickly.
Olpe Eagles advance to 3rd round of playoffs
The Olpe Eagles have advanced to the 3rd round of the 1A State football playoffs with a 14-0 win over Pleasanton. Olpe Coach Chris Schmidt called it a hard-fought win. Blake Redeker led the Olpe offense rushing for 153 yards and scored 2 touchdowns. Senior Garrett Cole is happy they...
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
Emporia High’s Eckerts receive honors from Centennial League
The Emporia High girls golf team received two of three of the top honors from the Centennial League Friday morning. Senior Avary Eckert was named the league’s player of the year. Coach Rick Eckert was named the league’s coach of the year. Avary Eckert won the individual league...
Sedgwick man charged with drug distribution after Osage County traffic stop
A Sedgwick man arrested this week on suspicion of drug distribution has now been charged in Osage County District Court. 54-year-old Roy Scott faces single counts of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as possessing cocaine, marijuana, paraphernalia and paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance.
Emporia State volleyball team to close out season at Central Missouri
The Emporia State volleyball team will close out its season Saturday at Central Missouri. Last night the Lady Hornets were defeated by Missouri Western in 4 sets. Emporia State won the first set 25-21. Western won the next 3 sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-17. Leah Mach led the offense with 17 kills. Gracie Xu finished with 17 assists and Shelby Ebert had a team-high 20 digs.
Emporia State football to put 5 game win streak on the line at Lincoln
The Emporia State football team puts their 5 game-win streak on the line at Lincoln. The Blue Tigers are 0-9 for the season. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says they still need to execute at a high level. Quarterback Braden Gleason says they don’t want to take any steps back....
Emporia State soccer to face Central Missouri in MIAA tournament Championship match
The Emporia State soccer team will play Central Missouri in the MIAA Tournament Championship match Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm in Warrensburg, Missouri. The winner receives the MIAA automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
