ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Fans Call ‘SNL’ Sketch Parodying COVID Pandemic ‘Evil’

Saturday Night Live is under fire after a sketch that fans claim minimized the COVID-19 virus. Last night's episode included a skit that appeared to be a commercial for contracting the COVID-19 virus, stating that "you're guaranteed a five, and sometimes even 10-day vacation from all of life's problems." The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nick Cannon expecting 11th child

Cher has a new man – and the "Queen of Christmas" is in full holiday spirit. Plus, is Nick Cannon having another child? Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy