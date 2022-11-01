Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
SD Game Fish and Parks-November News
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
740thefan.com
What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
740thefan.com
New North Dakota online database for missing persons
BISMARCK, N.D. – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced a new statewide missing persons database. The database will provide law enforcement and the public detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. The missing persons database will include photos (if available), locations important to the...
740thefan.com
Sec. of State: ‘North Dakota has an incredibly secure voting system’
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota is the only state in the country that doesn’t have voter registration and, despite recent concerns over national voter fraud, the state’s system is working well. “We have an incredibly secure system with all the laws in place currently, the checks and...
740thefan.com
Rising energy bills affecting Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than a fourth of Minnesota households are struggling to keep the lights on. A new study by LendingTree found that 25.1 percent of Minnesota households have had to cut back on essentials like food and medicine to afford energy costs. However, that’s nothing compared to the rest of the nation.
740thefan.com
NDSCS, M State-Fergus Falls meet Sunday in MCAC football final
(KFGO/KNFL) The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) football championship game features two area junior college football teams. #1 ranked M State-Fergus Falls (9-0) faces #3 NDSCS (8-1) on Sunday at St. Cloud State University. Kickoff will be at 1:00 PM. This is the first MCAC final since 2019, as the...
Comments / 0