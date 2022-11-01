ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

SD Game Fish and Parks-November News

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
PIERRE, SD
740thefan.com

What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

New North Dakota online database for missing persons

BISMARCK, N.D. – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced a new statewide missing persons database. The database will provide law enforcement and the public detailed information regarding persons who have been reported missing in North Dakota. The missing persons database will include photos (if available), locations important to the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Rising energy bills affecting Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than a fourth of Minnesota households are struggling to keep the lights on. A new study by LendingTree found that 25.1 percent of Minnesota households have had to cut back on essentials like food and medicine to afford energy costs. However, that’s nothing compared to the rest of the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

NDSCS, M State-Fergus Falls meet Sunday in MCAC football final

(KFGO/KNFL) The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) football championship game features two area junior college football teams. #1 ranked M State-Fergus Falls (9-0) faces #3 NDSCS (8-1) on Sunday at St. Cloud State University. Kickoff will be at 1:00 PM. This is the first MCAC final since 2019, as the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy