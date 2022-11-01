Star Wars: Andor is now nine episodes deep on Disney+ with three more episodes to go of its first season. The show has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and last week's episode saw the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera as well as Duncan Pow as Melshi. Characters are not the only returning elements seen in Andor. We've also glimpsed some classic locations, including Coruscant, and there are more to come. According to Collider, the second season of Andor will feature Yavin.

1 DAY AGO