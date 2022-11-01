Read full article on original website
Andor Season 2 Will Go to Iconic Star Wars Location
Star Wars: Andor is now nine episodes deep on Disney+ with three more episodes to go of its first season. The show has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Andor takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and last week's episode saw the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera as well as Duncan Pow as Melshi. Characters are not the only returning elements seen in Andor. We've also glimpsed some classic locations, including Coruscant, and there are more to come. According to Collider, the second season of Andor will feature Yavin.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Shines With Suneater
The Big Three have been a big part of My Hero Academia since first arriving in the Shonen series, with the three students often rightfully thought of as the most powerful students at UA Academy. With the sixth season covering the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Mirio, Nejire, and Tamaki all will have a role to play in these major arcs. Now, one fan has taken the opportunity to bring Suneater to life, using some ingenious cosplay to highlight the hero's unique Quirk.
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
Winx Club Animated Reboot Announced by Creator
Back in 2004, the world was introduced to Winx Club, and the series has endured ever since. Not long ago, Netflix brought the fantasy adventure to life with a live-action series, and its recent cancellation left Winx fans bereft. But thanks to a new update, we have learned Winx Club is moving forward with an animated reboot that will bring fans back to Alfea College at its best.
Mob Psycho 100 Meets Cartoon Network in This Wild Crossover
The fall anime season is well underway, and that means Mob Psycho 100 is back in action. Season three is live, and Shigeo has been put through the wringer as is. At least he has Reigen on hand to make everything a little more lively, and now, one artist is giving the pair a break with a wild Cartoon Network crossover.
Pokemon Journeys Finale Synopsis Released
Pokemon Journeys is on its way out, and fans are eager to see how this anime plans on closing its story. As Goh carries on traveling with Gary, Ash is deep into the Pokemon Masters Championship. In fact, he's locked in the finals against Leon, and all eyes are on the pair as they fight for the title of world's best trainer. And now, it seems the anime's finale has posted a synopsis to hype its arrival.
My Hero Academia Actor Comments on Aizawa's Killer Cliffhanger
My Hero Academia has taken season six to the next level, and its most recent episode proved how far the anime will take its heroes. After all, the raid against Shigaraki has gone belly up, and our pros are in worse shape than ever. With scores of heroes dead, Shigaraki has set his sights on Izuku at last, but the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A isn't about to let the villain out of his sight. And now, the actor behind Aizawa is speaking out about the show's latest episode.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Lord of the Rings Star Andy Serkis Shares His Review of The Rings of Power
Many of the figures involved with the original trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films have shared their support of the new TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gollum actor Andy Serkis recently offering his own reaction to the series. The actor largely praised the overall look of the series and the vibe it manages to capture, despite being a TV series, so while Serkis might not have necessarily shown his support for the specific storyline or overall direction of the project, his only comments were ones of encouragement for delivering the sweeping worlds of Middle-earth. He did also note that he was impressed by some of the performances.
How She-Hulk Perfectly Recreated The Incredible Hulk's Opening Credits (Exclusive)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season last month, but not before taking fans on a pretty wild journey. The live-action series chronicled the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer-turned-superhero who tries to balance the two sides of her life. The show was chock-full of incredibly specific ties to Marvel lore, both connections to the comics and to the larger Hulk mythos. One of the most surprising was in the opening minutes of the Season 1 finale, which featured a shot-for-shot homage to the opening secrets of the original The Incredible Hulk television show.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
New Stranger Things Video Game Surprise Released by Netflix
Today is Stranger Things Day, and Netflix has been dropping a number of different announcements to celebrate. The latest is Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a new game that's available exclusively to all Netflix subscribers! As its name implies, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales mixes puzzle action with the Stranger Things property. Netflix describes the game as a "match-3 puzzle RPG" in which players must recruit characters from the show as they face-off against villains like the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and more. The game's graphics are also meant to evoke the style of a Saturday Morning cartoon.
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran
The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."
Critical Role Author Madeleine Roux on "Fun, Weird and Unexpected" The Nine Eyes of Lucien Novel
Critical Role's newest novel explores The Mighty Nein campaign from the perspective of one of its main villains. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House released Critical Role: The Mighty Nein--The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel written by Madeleine Roux that explored the origins of Lucien, the enigmatic mercenary and blood hunter whose life became entangled with The Mighty Nein in many ways. Last week. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Roux about her experience writing the book, how she approached researching Lucien, and whether she would venture back into the world of Critical Role for a second time.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Henry Selick Says Putting Tim Burton's Name on the Movie Was "Unfair"
It's safe to say that The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of the most famous animated films ever made, and it's often presented as Tim Buton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. While the Batman and Beetlejuice director created some of the characters and produced the film, a common misconception is that he also directed it. However, the beloved movie was actually helmed by Henry Selick who also directed James and the Giant Peach and Coraline as well as the new Netflix film Wendell & Wild. While speaking to The AV Club about his newest movie, the topic of The Nightmare Before Christmas came up, and the director revealed how he feels about not getting the credit he deserves.
Venom 3: Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Isn't Returning to Direct Trilogy's End
Sony Pictures is pushing forward with their Universe of Spider-Man characters even though their Morbius movie failed tremendously at the box office. The studio is currently filming a Madame Web movie that will star Dakota Johnson and is in post-production on their Kraven the Hunter movie that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Venom has been the most successful project out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and they recently revealed who will direct the third film in the franchise with Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis sitting this one out. Now, Serkis is revealed why he won't direct the third film. During a new interview with /Film, Serkis told the site that he is simply just to busy with other projects to helm the Venom sequel.
