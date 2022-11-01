ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

Honoring the county’s veterans

ANNA — A current Life Scout in the Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355 recently installed a flagpole at St. Patrick Cemetery in Anna, making him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout. The St. Patrick Cemetery Board approached Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, and said they...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Recent birth

SIDNEY — John and Stacy Curtis, of Sidney, welcomed their daughter, Oaklee Lynn Curtis on Oct. 1 at 12:41 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. Oaklee weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.75 inches long. She was welcomed home by two older sisters; Raelynn, 11, and Paisley,...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Eagles 971 donates quarter auction proceeds

TROY — Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 presented The Future Begins Today with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, Nov. 2, donating the proceeds of a recent quarter auction that was held at the club. “Our motto is ‘People helping people,’ so we’re always giving back to...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Choices plans furniture purchase

SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— John Steinle and Harry Conner were out hunting yesterday and killed 39 rabbits which weighed 117 pounds. These will be served in hassenpeffer style at the Elk’s tomorrow night. ————— R. G. Knox and Sam Lyon associated together in the grocery...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans

MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua, Ohio. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility were announced in October 2021, but several factors went into the decision to no longer move forward.
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 new fire stations to come to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly implied that one of the new fire stations had been built. Springfield Fire Rescue Division is getting ready to break ground on the first of four new fire stations. The 16,221-square foot station will be equipped with:. Three SFRD...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King

CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
OHIO STATE
neosportsinsiders.com

John F. Kennedy Eagles Take Down Springfield Tigers 13-6

It felt like mid-September on November 4th in Northeast Ohio for the Regional Quarterfinal game between the Springfield Tigers and the John F. Kennedy Eagles. The Eagles defense stood tall on the opening drive forcing a Springfield punt that pinned Kennedy inside their 15-yard line. Kennedy would push the ball into Tiger territory, but the drive stalled at the Springfield 47-yard line. The Eagles then forced a Springfield 3 and out on the ensuing possession. Kennedy was given good field position at their own 47. Kennedy would use the ground game to drive 63 yards. The drive was capped by Antonio Smith scoring from 5 yards out. We are just into the second quarter with JFK leading 7 – 0.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State to present tribute to Vietnam War vets

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College diversity committee, on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., will host a readers theatre production to pay tribute to 11 men who died in the Vietnam War at the Battle of Angel’s Wing on March 8–9, 1969. The most-visited memorial in...
PIQUA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Barnwell honored for 50 years in Rotary Club

The Bellefontaine Rotary Club recognized Robert J. Barnwell Monday for his 50th year as an active member of the club. Barnwell became a member on Nov. 1, 1972, sponsored by the late Harold Marker. Just five years after joining, he served as the Bellefontaine Rotary Club President in 1977. Over the years, Barnwell has been named a Paul Harris Fellow multiple times. The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. As an active member, Barnwell has been dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support Rotary peace efforts and its mission to end polio. (ROTARY CLUB PHOTO)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wrtv.com

Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress

TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. Anna Board of...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Two injured in morning crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates

One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
CLIFTON, OH

