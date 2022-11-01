Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Honoring the county’s veterans
ANNA — A current Life Scout in the Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355 recently installed a flagpole at St. Patrick Cemetery in Anna, making him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout. The St. Patrick Cemetery Board approached Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, and said they...
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Sidney Daily News
Recent birth
SIDNEY — John and Stacy Curtis, of Sidney, welcomed their daughter, Oaklee Lynn Curtis on Oct. 1 at 12:41 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. Oaklee weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20.75 inches long. She was welcomed home by two older sisters; Raelynn, 11, and Paisley,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Eagles 971 donates quarter auction proceeds
TROY — Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 presented The Future Begins Today with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, Nov. 2, donating the proceeds of a recent quarter auction that was held at the club. “Our motto is ‘People helping people,’ so we’re always giving back to...
Sidney Daily News
New Choices plans furniture purchase
SIDNEY — New Choices, an organization that assists victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse to find help, shelter and safety. It is participating in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and will use gifts to purchase commercial grade furniture for its shelter. “Since the beginning of COVID,...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— John Steinle and Harry Conner were out hunting yesterday and killed 39 rabbits which weighed 117 pounds. These will be served in hassenpeffer style at the Elk’s tomorrow night. ————— R. G. Knox and Sam Lyon associated together in the grocery...
Sidney Daily News
Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans
MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua, Ohio. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility were announced in October 2021, but several factors went into the decision to no longer move forward.
4 new fire stations to come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly implied that one of the new fire stations had been built. Springfield Fire Rescue Division is getting ready to break ground on the first of four new fire stations. The 16,221-square foot station will be equipped with:. Three SFRD...
Cemetery to have same-sex couple’s memorial restored, husband is told
DAYTON — The leadership at a Dayton cemetery said they will make good on a Yellow Springs man’s complaint that a headstone he bought was changed because someone wanted to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye, in mid-October, told News Center 7 he believed Calvary Cemetery purposefully defaced...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after fire destroys Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Springfield early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the 100 block of North Shaffer Street on the report of a house fire around 3:50 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. >>4 new fire stations...
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King
CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
neosportsinsiders.com
John F. Kennedy Eagles Take Down Springfield Tigers 13-6
It felt like mid-September on November 4th in Northeast Ohio for the Regional Quarterfinal game between the Springfield Tigers and the John F. Kennedy Eagles. The Eagles defense stood tall on the opening drive forcing a Springfield punt that pinned Kennedy inside their 15-yard line. Kennedy would push the ball into Tiger territory, but the drive stalled at the Springfield 47-yard line. The Eagles then forced a Springfield 3 and out on the ensuing possession. Kennedy was given good field position at their own 47. Kennedy would use the ground game to drive 63 yards. The drive was capped by Antonio Smith scoring from 5 yards out. We are just into the second quarter with JFK leading 7 – 0.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to present tribute to Vietnam War vets
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College diversity committee, on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., will host a readers theatre production to pay tribute to 11 men who died in the Vietnam War at the Battle of Angel’s Wing on March 8–9, 1969. The most-visited memorial in...
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Barnwell honored for 50 years in Rotary Club
The Bellefontaine Rotary Club recognized Robert J. Barnwell Monday for his 50th year as an active member of the club. Barnwell became a member on Nov. 1, 1972, sponsored by the late Harold Marker. Just five years after joining, he served as the Bellefontaine Rotary Club President in 1977. Over the years, Barnwell has been named a Paul Harris Fellow multiple times. The Paul Harris Fellow program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. As an active member, Barnwell has been dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support Rotary peace efforts and its mission to end polio. (ROTARY CLUB PHOTO)
wrtv.com
Out and proud: the story behind the Homecoming King crowned in a dress
TROY, OHIO — For Carter Evans, Homecoming 2022 at Troy High School was just another event where he was able to show up as his true, authentic self. Being crowned Homecoming King was the icing on the cake. The post above from his school district, highlighting Evans and Homecoming...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. Anna Board of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Two injured in morning crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Comments / 0