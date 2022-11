The Indianapolis Colts are trying back on the right track when they visit the New England Patriots in NFL Week 9 action. The Colts (3-4-1) have lost two games in a row, in heartbreaking last-minute fashion last weekend to the Washington Commanders. Since that game, the Colts have fired their offensive coordinator and traded running back Nyheim Hines. Jonathan Taylor is out because of an ankle injury. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO