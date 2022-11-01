Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Duncan Bolsters Bombardier Jet, Latin Parts Support
Lincoln, Nebraska-based MRO Duncan Aviation is beefing up its Bombardier aircraft troubleshooting and technical support capabilities by adding two more members to its team that specializes in the Canadian manufacturer's business jets. Trevor Bartlett will provide support to Challenger 300-series and Learjet customers, while Max McElroy will assist Global and Challenger 600-series owners.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Inaugurates Miami-Opa Locka Service Center
Bombardier today marked the opening of its service center at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF), which at 300,000 sq ft is the Canadian airframer’s largest standalone maintenance facility. The new complex, construction of which began in 2018, is replacing Bombardier's maintenance facility at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (KFLL), with full migration to the Opa Locka facility expected by year-end.
Aviation International News
Indian Aviation Looks Beyond Fleeting Supply Disruptions
Indian aviation faces a conundrum of increased demand from passengers but fewer available aircraft due to global Pratt & Whitney and CFM engine supply problems, effectively grounding a large number of IndiGo and Go First Airbus A320s. To meet rising international demand, IndiGo will wet lease six Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines for six months.
msn.com
Virgin Australia gives passengers in middle seat on Melbourne-Adelaide flight Virgin Voyagers cruise
Virgin Australia have shocked passengers on a flight by giving free cruise tickets to flyers sitting in every middle seat after it was branded the worst seat on a plane. It's part of the airline's new 'Bring on Wonderful' campaign to reward middle seat travellers each week with hundreds of prizes on offer amounting to $230,000.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
rigzone.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Big Meat Companies Want to Use Smartwatches to Track Workers’ Every Move
Two of the largest meat companies in the U.S. have invested in a smartwatch app that allows managers to track and monitor worker’s movements. According to a report by Investigate Midwest, a non-profit newsroom covering the agri-business industry, JBS and Tyson Foods have backed Mentore, a start-up that claims it uses surveillance data and AI to improve worker productivity and reduce workplace injuries.
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
Bombardier's loss narrows on strong demand for business jets
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Thursday reported a smaller adjusted loss in the third quarter, as robust demand for private jet travel boosted the aircraft maker's margins.
Aviation International News
Flight Data Monitoring Growing in Corporate Flight Operations
Flight data monitoring (FDM) is an integral part of any modern aviation safety system. For the airlines, long track records of effectively using FDM information have provided clear evidence that flight data, when used appropriately, can greatly improve flight safety. Today, every major airline employs an integrated safety management system (SMS) powered by tools, such as FDM. It is no accident that scheduled airlines in the U.S. have evolved into the world’s safest mode of transportation.
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
JetNet appointed Derek Swaim as president. Swaim has more than 20 years of experience executing corporate acquisitions, mergers, and growth equity investments for market-leading software, business information, and industrial technology companies. He most recently served as an executive-in-residence at Silversmith Capital Partners and previously was executive v-p of corporate development at Validity, a Silversmith portfolio company. He has also held investment banking roles at Harris Williams and Goldman Sachs.
