ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

Duncan Bolsters Bombardier Jet, Latin Parts Support

Lincoln, Nebraska-based MRO Duncan Aviation is beefing up its Bombardier aircraft troubleshooting and technical support capabilities by adding two more members to its team that specializes in the Canadian manufacturer's business jets. Trevor Bartlett will provide support to Challenger 300-series and Learjet customers, while Max McElroy will assist Global and Challenger 600-series owners.
LINCOLN, NE
Aviation International News

Bombardier Inaugurates Miami-Opa Locka Service Center

Bombardier today marked the opening of its service center at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (KOPF), which at 300,000 sq ft is the Canadian airframer’s largest standalone maintenance facility. The new complex, construction of which began in 2018, is replacing Bombardier's maintenance facility at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (KFLL), with full migration to the Opa Locka facility expected by year-end.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
Aviation International News

Indian Aviation Looks Beyond Fleeting Supply Disruptions

Indian aviation faces a conundrum of increased demand from passengers but fewer available aircraft due to global Pratt & Whitney and CFM engine supply problems, effectively grounding a large number of IndiGo and Go First Airbus A320s. To meet rising international demand, IndiGo will wet lease six Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines for six months.
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
rigzone.com

Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore

A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Secret NYC

This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200

Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Big Meat Companies Want to Use Smartwatches to Track Workers’ Every Move

Two of the largest meat companies in the U.S. have invested in a smartwatch app that allows managers to track and monitor worker’s movements. According to a report by Investigate Midwest, a non-profit newsroom covering the agri-business industry, JBS and Tyson Foods have backed Mentore, a start-up that claims it uses surveillance data and AI to improve worker productivity and reduce workplace injuries.
COLORADO STATE
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
travelnoire.com

American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Aviation International News

Flight Data Monitoring Growing in Corporate Flight Operations

Flight data monitoring (FDM) is an integral part of any modern aviation safety system. For the airlines, long track records of effectively using FDM information have provided clear evidence that flight data, when used appropriately, can greatly improve flight safety. Today, every major airline employs an integrated safety management system (SMS) powered by tools, such as FDM. It is no accident that scheduled airlines in the U.S. have evolved into the world’s safest mode of transportation.
MISSOURI STATE
Aviation International News

People in Aviation

JetNet appointed Derek Swaim as president. Swaim has more than 20 years of experience executing corporate acquisitions, mergers, and growth equity investments for market-leading software, business information, and industrial technology companies. He most recently served as an executive-in-residence at Silversmith Capital Partners and previously was executive v-p of corporate development at Validity, a Silversmith portfolio company. He has also held investment banking roles at Harris Williams and Goldman Sachs.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy