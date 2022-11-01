Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Lawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to Comply
(Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who sued Twitter Inc. “pre-emptively” on the eve of mass layoffs by Elon Musk said she’s “pleased” to learn at least some employees will continue being paid until Jan. 4. Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan said Friday that the billionaire “is making an...
Take a look at the cartoons drawn by the Twitter 'troublemaker' who's been let go after Elon Musk's takeover
Emmanuel Cornet, who liked poking fun at Twitter with his satirical cartoons, was a software engineer for the company until being laid off this week.
MySanAntonio
Twitter advertiser pause widens as General Mills taps the brakes
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, joined Pfizer and General Mills in temporarily pausing advertising on Twitter as brands rethink their presence on the platform now that Elon Musk has taken over and is making his mark on the social media company. Volkswagen said Friday that it had advised all of its...
MySanAntonio
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has announced a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the platform’s verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections. In an update to Apple...
Inside the unhinged midterm election conspiracy theories on Truth Social
Stuffed ballot boxes, ‘BlueAnon’, support for Russia and ‘corporate communists’ are catnip on the rightwing platform
MySanAntonio
Nike Just Suspended Its Relationship With Kyrie Irving
If you thought that his resolution to stay unvaccinated was going to be the most harmful decision Kyrie Irving made to his career, the second half of 2022 would like a word with you. In the last few weeks, Irving has been criticized in and around the league for linking to an anti-Semitic film on social media — a decision that’s frustrated his team and left many of his fans depressed or angered.
Comments / 0