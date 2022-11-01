ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Watch Mariah Carey go from Peloton Witch to Christmas Queen to start the season

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNafM_0iuSm4gM00
Photo credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s officially November 1, so you know what that means… ’Tis the Season of Mariah Carey or #MariahSZN, if you prefer.

Listen to Pop Classic Christmas and more on the free Audacy app

Reminding us all that “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️” the official unofficial Queen of Christmas once again shared her now annual social media post to mark the occasion at precisely 12:01 AM on November 1 — just a minute after Halloween ended.

In the first half of the clip, Carey is seen pedaling on a Peloton, wearing a black patent leather catsuit, thigh-high lace-up boots, and a witch's hat. As the calendar counts down from October 25 to November 1, her witchy cackle turns into her signature whistle notes. Carey’s appearance and surroundings instantly transform from spooky to festive, as her iconic Yuletide track “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in the background. Now dressed in a Santa-themed cat suit, she sings, "It's time!”

Since her reminder, the tune has already found its way back onto the US Top 100 Chart. Which is just the start, as last year Carey broke records when "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hit No.1 for the third time since its initial release in 1994. And since Christmas is still 54 days away, there’s plenty of time for that.

Listen to Mariah Carey Radio and more on the free Audacy app

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Wears Little Black Dress & Holds Hands With BF Bryan Tanaka: Photos

Three days after officially confirming it’s Mariah Carey season, the 52-year-old “Hero” singer rocked a little black dress in New York City on Nov. 4. While holding hands with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 39, Mimi smiled from ear-to-ear as she looked as beautiful as ever in the cocktail dress. The pop diva paired the ensemble with a black leather trench coat, open-toe platform heels, a black belt, and oversized sunglasses. Of course, Mariah didn’t forget to accessorize, as she made sure to complete the look with a pair of dangling earrings. Her long blonde tresses were also styled in chic loose beach waves and parted down the middle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You copyright case dropped

Singer Mariah Carey is no longer being sued for copyright infringement over her hit song All I Want for Christmas is You, after country singer Andy Stone dropped his legal action. Songwriter Mr Stone sued the popstar in June, claiming he co-wrote a song with the same name five years...
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy