Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
Maryland woman wins recognition for volunteer work with veterans
BALTIMORE -- Air Force veteran Minta Davis has logged more than 900 volunteer hours for the Department of Veteran Affairs since 2015.Davis was recently named the VA Excellence in Customer Service Volunteer of the Year—a national recognition—for her work in Maryland."Mind blown," Davis said. "National Volunteer of the Year. I'm like, 'What?!?'"Davis received the award in September from 36 nominations submitted by VA medical centers across the country."That's really something, isn't it?" Susan Kern, VA Maryland Health Care System's program manager for Voluntary Service, said. "Minta doesn't do one thing. She does a lot of things and she does a...
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures
WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
New Maryland commission tasked to improve care in assisted living centers
A new state commission, known as the Assisted Living Facilities Workgroup, tasked to improve Maryland’s smaller assisted living communities, began meeting this week. The 17 member commission is focused on ways to improve the quality of care, especially for facilities with fewer than 10 beds which have residents with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It was created after the state legislature passed a bill to standardize the way health care quality is measured.
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.
In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
ATV stolen in Perry Hall, Carney business vandalized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, October 24, an individual shattered the glass door to a business located in the 2200-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect then entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of currency.
Maryland family finds dead woman's personal items inside Halloween casket
BALTIMORE, Md. - One Maryland family received a spooky surprise that left them both shocked and infuriated after ordering a prop casket for their annual Halloween party. When the Wozniaks opened up the casket they had ordered this year to add to their Halloween decorations, the family discovered personal items inside belonging to a woman who had passed away.
How Poor Judgement, Ego, and Miscommunication Have Led the CA Board to Consider Firing CA President
At least some members of the CA Board are considering removing CA’s President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd. Removing Ms. Boyd would require the vote of at least six board members and it is unclear if enough CA Board members support this course of action; however, tensions between CA Board members and Ms. Boyd are palpable and the CA Board Chair recently declined to voice support for Ms. Boyd when she directly asked about her job security during the October 27 CA Board meeting. This article attempts to explain the breakdown in their relationship and how the community arrived at this point.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
Md. governor tests positive for COVID-19
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Monday. “Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan said. “Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal.”
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
