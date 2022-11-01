Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV awarded 5-year contract for water/wastewater projects by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mental health officials say a stigma against mental health in the United States sometimes hinders people from asking for help, but last month Altapointe received thousands of calls from people in the community dealing with crisis. Altapointe says now more than ever, people across the country are reaching out for help. They say the pandemic had a lot of people realizing that they needed help and don't have to go through it alone.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO