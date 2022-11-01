Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV awarded 5-year contract for water/wastewater projects by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Read full article on original website
Mobile Airport Authority announces Amazon Air cargo service
Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service from Mobile International Airport, with its first flight Thursday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Month-long Perdido Pass dredge project creates new beach west of jetty
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A month-long dredging project at Perdido Pass wrapped up Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Orange Beach. The Army Corps of Engineers dredged the channel every two-to-three years in order to keep the pass navigable for larger vessels. What do you get when a massive dredge...
In one Alabama city, the struggle continues to get a post office reopened
It’s been 61 years since Harper Lee celebrated the opening of Spanish Fort’s new post office and mingled with visitors. The hoopla occurred in 1961, a little more than a year after her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” was released. Steve Huktins, founder of the website, “Save the Post Office,” recalled Lee’s visit to Spanish Fort in a piece he did in 2020 that examined the city’s push to keep its post office open.
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
Mississippi Press
California artist memorializes Pascagoula K9 officer killed in line of duty
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- When “Exo,” the Pascagoula police K9 officer, was killed in the line of duty in June, it left a hole in the hearts of the officers and staff at the Pascagoula Police Department. Thanks to the generosity of a California artist, at least a small...
Mobile County candidates for district attorney tout their backgrounds in effort to win open seat
The two candidates replacing outgoing Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich have sharp contrasts in their legal backgrounds, and they are each touting their experiences ahead of the November 8 election. Republican Keith Blackwood, 41, of Mobile; and Democrat Moshae Donald, 36, of Mobile County, are vying for the top...
Amazon Air lands in Mobile, adding a high-speed link for shipments
An Amazon Air flight arrived at Mobile International Airport just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the start of regular service, making Mobile the first Alabama station on Amazon’s high-speed airborne cargo network. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Airport Authority, Amazon Air will operate daily between Mobile and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Four-year-long Alabama 181 widening project nears completion
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After more than four years of construction, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for those who travel Alabama181 in Baldwin County. Phase two of the widening project is nearing completion, much to the delight of commuters and area businesses. “We’ve lost...
Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
utv44.com
Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
thebamabuzz.com
6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast
It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
utv44.com
Monica & Ne-Yo to perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monica & Ne-Yo will perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th 2022 at 7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
utv44.com
Altapointe received over 7,000 crisis calls in October alone
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mental health officials say a stigma against mental health in the United States sometimes hinders people from asking for help, but last month Altapointe received thousands of calls from people in the community dealing with crisis. Altapointe says now more than ever, people across the country are reaching out for help. They say the pandemic had a lot of people realizing that they needed help and don't have to go through it alone.
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
utv44.com
OBA website sues local business over trademark infringement
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The website OBAwebsite.com, owned by Omazing Media. has filed a federal trademark infringement suit against Souvenir City over the use of OBA on merchandise. The suit claims that since at least 2006 OBAwebsite.com has used the OBA mark to provide community news and information.
utv44.com
Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced
The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
utv44.com
Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
