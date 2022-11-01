ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Stantec-Freese and Nichols JV awarded 5-year contract for water/wastewater projects by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

By Corporate
informedinfrastructure.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

In one Alabama city, the struggle continues to get a post office reopened

It’s been 61 years since Harper Lee celebrated the opening of Spanish Fort’s new post office and mingled with visitors. The hoopla occurred in 1961, a little more than a year after her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird” was released. Steve Huktins, founder of the website, “Save the Post Office,” recalled Lee’s visit to Spanish Fort in a piece he did in 2020 that examined the city’s push to keep its post office open.
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

Amazon Air lands in Mobile, adding a high-speed link for shipments

An Amazon Air flight arrived at Mobile International Airport just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the start of regular service, making Mobile the first Alabama station on Amazon’s high-speed airborne cargo network. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Airport Authority, Amazon Air will operate daily between Mobile and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Four-year-long Alabama 181 widening project nears completion

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After more than four years of construction, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for those who travel Alabama181 in Baldwin County. Phase two of the widening project is nearing completion, much to the delight of commuters and area businesses. “We’ve lost...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties

Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 upcoming events in November on the Gulf Coast

It’s that time of year again, the holiday season has officially started along the Gulf Coast. If you’re looking for some events to fill your calendar with this November, look no further. With markets, tree lighting ceremonies and more, there is bound to be something for everybody. Continue reading if you want the inside scoop on what’s going down in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
HATTIESBURG, MS
utv44.com

Monica & Ne-Yo to perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monica & Ne-Yo will perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th 2022 at 7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Altapointe received over 7,000 crisis calls in October alone

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mental health officials say a stigma against mental health in the United States sometimes hinders people from asking for help, but last month Altapointe received thousands of calls from people in the community dealing with crisis. Altapointe says now more than ever, people across the country are reaching out for help. They say the pandemic had a lot of people realizing that they needed help and don't have to go through it alone.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt

Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
MOSS POINT, MS
utv44.com

OBA website sues local business over trademark infringement

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The website OBAwebsite.com, owned by Omazing Media. has filed a federal trademark infringement suit against Souvenir City over the use of OBA on merchandise. The suit claims that since at least 2006 OBAwebsite.com has used the OBA mark to provide community news and information.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced

The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes

Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
CITRONELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy