$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ, jackpot swells to $1.9 billion

EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers. In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
If you could fix one problem in New Jersey… (Opinion)

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, I recently wrote about the many things we have to be thankful for in New Jersey. Living in New Jersey, whether or not you want to admit it, there are a lot of things to be thankful for; although there are also problems. Many of those are currently being cited by the candidates running in the upcoming elections who promise to fix them if elected.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
