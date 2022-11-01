Read full article on original website
Tan receives Best Student Paper Award at international conference
UW–Madison’s Yuanru Tan received the Best Student Paper Award at this year’s International Conference on Quantitative Ethnography, which took place in Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct. 15-19. Tan is a doctoral student in the Department of Educational Psychology’s Learning Sciences program. Her paper, “Ordered Network Analysis,” introduces ONA as...
UW–Madison alumnus is selected as Knowles Teaching Fellow
UW–Madison alumnus Alejandro Nunez is among 29 promising high school mathematics and science teachers who are just beginning their careers that were awarded Knowles Teaching Fellowships for 2022. Nunez is currently a first-year teacher at Verona Area High School in Verona, Wisconsin. He recently received his master’s degree from...
CALS EDC Lunch and Learn: Introduction to WI Tribal Nations – Nov. 21
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Virtual via Zoom: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/93578732653. Join us for an introduction to Wisconsin’s Tribal Nations and explore some key concepts of the Indigenous world view. Leave with your own personal action plan for engaging with Native American people, students and communities that will be developed using a Native American medicine wheel.
New Round of Wisconsin Idea Collaboration Grants Target Community Outreach
To spur connections between university research and community outreach, the Division of Extension and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education are expanding the Wisconsin Idea Collaboration Grant series into a second year of funding for new research projects. The grant awards are targeted at prompting...
CCS Service Facilitator/Case Manager/Clinician
Hope Inspired is a mental health, substance use, and human service agency. We work in partnership with the Dane County Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) program to provide services to clients who live with mental health and/or substance use disorders. We are fortunate to be able to guide clients in the management and recovery of the symptoms that bring unwanted outcomes to their lives. This involves Service Facilitation, Skills Building, Psychoeducation, Substance Abuse Treatment and Psychotherapy.
CALS in the News for the week of October 29 – November 4
American Association of Medical Colleges News, 11/3/22. Quoted: Dominique Brossard, Life Sciences Communication. Wisconsin’s housing shortage isn’t just a quality-of-life issue. It’s a workforce issue. WPR, 11/2/22. Quoted: Steven Deller, Agricultural and Applied Economics. Wisconsin State Journal, 10/31/22. Quoted: Scott Laeser, Alumnus, Biology. Wisconsin State Journal, 11/2/22.
Social Worker
Women In Transition is hiring for a full-time Social Worker. Women In Transition is a residential social services program in Madison that serves adult women with severe and persistent mental illness in a group home (Community Based Residential Facility), transitional living apartments and Satellite program. Primary responsibilities include: case management,...
Veterinary Clinic for Pet Owners Experiencing Homelessness Provides Low-Cost Services Amid Increased Demand
WisCARES clinic awarded $135,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to meet the need for accessible care. Pets, both new and old, have been a source of comfort amid the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic. One in five people nationwide adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It makes sense; growing research demonstrates the benefits of a human-animal bond. However, this influx in pets translated to an increased need for veterinary care – a need clinics taxed by the pandemic sometimes struggled to meet.
