WisCARES clinic awarded $135,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to meet the need for accessible care. Pets, both new and old, have been a source of comfort amid the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic. One in five people nationwide adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It makes sense; growing research demonstrates the benefits of a human-animal bond. However, this influx in pets translated to an increased need for veterinary care – a need clinics taxed by the pandemic sometimes struggled to meet.

