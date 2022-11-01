Read full article on original website
Meet the UC San Diego Delegates Headed to Egypt for UN Climate Conference
World leaders, climate experts and policymakers from nearly 200 counties are preparing to descend upon the seaside city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for a United Nations climate conference that kicks off next week. Nearly 30 delegates from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the School of Global Policy...
A Chain of Inspiration: Nick Spitzer’s Golden Anniversary at UC San Diego
With startling accuracy, Professor Nick Spitzer can pinpoint when it happened. As an undergraduate at Harvard University in 1963, he plunged into neurophysiological recordings from the optic nerve of a horseshoe crab, thrilled to be conducting scientific research in a full-fledged research laboratory. There, in front of an oscilloscope, amplifiers, lenses, cameras and other instruments—all dedicated to learning more about the prehistoric-looking arthropod’s vision—Spitzer made a hard pivot away from any other career aspirations he may have entertained at the time. Then and there he decided to pursue a career as a neuroscientist in academia.
UC San Diego Faculty Receive New EDI Award from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
As part of a new funding opportunity launched to promote equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in science, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), in collaboration with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, has selected University of California San Diego Assistant Professors Brian Aguado and Sonya Neal as two of 25 grant recipients in the new program.
Collaborations by UC San Diego Researchers Win Cluster of National Awards
UC San Diego’s standing as a national leader in pioneering brain and microbial research received another boost recently with three national awards for efforts that could change the way humans and machines retain memories, create speech and enlist the microbiome to promote healing. The U.S. National Science Foundation announced...
