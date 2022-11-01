ORLANDO — Davin Ruohomaki has been named deputy national aviation market leader for WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy. Ruohomaki, a WSP vice president, is responsible for new business development, quality delivery, execution of projects and supports growth of the aviation sector across the U.S. He focuses on maximizing opportunities within the marketplace and serves as pursuit manager for critical opportunities. Additionally, he acts as principal-in-charge for projects, develops technical concepts and approaches for clients and serves as an aviation representative at industry events.

