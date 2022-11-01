ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL insider reveals what one team has already offered for Panthers' Brian Burns

By Nick Schultz
 5 days ago
The Carolina Panthers have already traded Christian McCaffrey and Robby Anderson, and rumors are swirling about other playmakers. Brian Burns’ name keeps coming up, as well, and one NFL team reportedly offered Carolina quite a package for its star pass rusher.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler confirmed the Los Angeles Rams offered the Panthers two first-round picks for Burns, but Carolina opted to keep him to build around as part of a full rebuild. Los Angeles was also discussing running back Cam Akers as part of a deal, Fowler said.

It’s been an interesting year for the Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule Oct. 10 and are now down to their third-string quarterback in PJ Walker. Carolina nearly won last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but a DJ Moore penalty led to a missed 48-yard extra point attempt by Eddy Pineiro. Atlanta ended up winning the game in overtime to drop Carolina to 2-6 on the season.

The NFL trade deadline is coming up Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so there’s still a potential for more moves as the day goes along.

Carolina Panthers name PJ Walker starting quarterback for Week 9 vs Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced today that quarterback PJ Walker will start yet again for the team in week 9 as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This will be Walker’s fourth straight start of the season, as his number was called on following injuries to both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Both suffered sprained ankles earlier this season, and Darnold still remains on the team’s injured reserve (along with rookie quarterback Matt Corral who suffered a season-ending injury) but Mayfield has since been removed from the team’s injury report.

Walker led the Panthers to a 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, and nearly led them to victory again versus the Atlanta Falcons in week 8 following his late-game heroics. Walker threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to receiver DJ Moore that tied the game at 34-34 with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But unfortunately, an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty called on Moore for his celebration resulted in a 48-yard extra point attempt that was missed, and the Panthers went on to loose 37-34 in overtime.

