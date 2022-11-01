ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man

By Jess Grotjahn
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person.

James Tracy Denson

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed deputies arrested Christopher Stracener on October 24 in connection to the death of James Tracy Denson.

Two people found dead after reported burglary in Decatur

Denson was reported missing in September. Authorities found human remains in Blount County that were identified as James Denson.

Stracener was taken to the Marshall County jail on a bond set at $1,000,000.

Sheriff Sims said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected.

