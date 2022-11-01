Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Driver, 22, ejected, killed after hitting guard rail, 'large concrete structure'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 22-year-old Amarillo man was killed in a crash overnight when police said he hit a "large concrete structure." The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of south Taylor Street. According to police, Isaiah Humberto Mendiola was traveling at a high rate...
abc7amarillo.com
DPS details cause of chain reaction crash on Hwy 54 south of Dalhart, identifies 3 killed
DALHART, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the cause of a deadly chain reaction crash on Hwy 54 south of Dalhart and identified the three people who were killed. According to DPS, traffic was at a standstill at 11:30 a.m. Friday due to road construction on...
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
Carson County road closed for oil cleanup
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TxDOT Amarillo announced that FM 2300 is closed between Wills Road and 7 Gables Road through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. According to TxDOT, the road will be closed for oil cleanup following a ruptured gas line, drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours. This story will […]
abc7amarillo.com
KFDA
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday. On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row. Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and...
Amarillo Fire Department completes first academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is fully staffed for the first time in several years after completing the first fire academy. For the past several years AFD firefighters have worked a lot of overtime to ensure that shifts are covered, and the community is properly served. Now that AFD is fully staffed […]
KFDA
AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
KFDA
Amarillo police: Donating money to people on roadways could cause wrecks
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is warning drivers about the dangers of stopping in the roadway to donate money to people on the street. APD said there’s an increase of people at intersections asking for donations, but there’s also an increase in people being hit by vehicles.
abc7amarillo.com
Police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting boy multiple times at school park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for shooting a 15-year-old boy multiple times at Avondale School Park. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the park behind Avondale Elementary School. Officers were told several juveniles had...
abc7amarillo.com
Road closed due to gas line rupture in Carson County
According to Amarillo's Texas Department of Transportation, FM 2300 is closed between Wills Road and 7 Gables Road through 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for cleanup of oil following a gas line rupture. The news came from crews on the scene. Area drivers should follow posted detour.
abc7amarillo.com
Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
Amarillo man dies in Crosby County crash, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said. Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through […]
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
abc7amarillo.com
GALLERY: Show us your snow; Click here to upload videos, photos
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The cold front that came in overnight brought freezing temperatures and snow to the panhandles and eastern New Mexico. While we saw a rain snow/mix in Amarillo, cities further north are getting snow accummulating on cars and grassy surfaces. Storm Search 7 Meteorologist Corbin Voges...
abc7amarillo.com
More than 800 pets microchipped for free during AAMW month-long event
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — More than 800 animals in the Amarillo community received microchips throughout October as part of the "Return to Home Challenge" through Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare and Maddie's Fund. During the challenge, a total of 809 animals were microchipped by AAMW free of charge. “This...
15-year-old hospitalized after Saturday Avondale shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old in the 1500 block of Avondale Street. According to the department, officers responded to a school park in the 1500 block of Avondale Street at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday on a report of […]
