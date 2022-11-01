ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 dead 4, injured after a six-vehicle wreck involving four semi-trucks near Dalhart

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a six-vehicle wreck that resulted in three people dying and four being injured, approximately six miles southwest of Dalhart on Friday morning. According to a DPS press release, at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 traffic was at a standstill due […]
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 dead after wreck south of Dalhart Friday

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, three people were killed in a six-vehicle wreck south of Dalhart on Highway 54, Friday. Texas DPS reports that six vehicles, four of which were 18-wheelers, were involved in a wreck in a construction zone on HWY 54 around 12 p.m. Friday. The […]
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Carson County road closed for oil cleanup

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TxDOT Amarillo announced that FM 2300 is closed between Wills Road and 7 Gables Road through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. According to TxDOT, the road will be closed for oil cleanup following a ruptured gas line, drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours. This story will […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Road closed due to gas line rupture in Carson County

According to Amarillo's Texas Department of Transportation, FM 2300 is closed between Wills Road and 7 Gables Road through 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for cleanup of oil following a gas line rupture. The news came from crews on the scene. Area drivers should follow posted detour.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspects from Texas accused of attempting to cash fake checks in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Several banks in Clovis have reported people from Texas attempting to cash forged checks over the past couple of weeks, the Clovis Police Department said Thursday. According to Clovis PD, these fake checks have real local businesses listed on them and the businesses' account numbers.
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

GALLERY: Show us your snow; Click here to upload videos, photos

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The cold front that came in overnight brought freezing temperatures and snow to the panhandles and eastern New Mexico. While we saw a rain snow/mix in Amarillo, cities further north are getting snow accummulating on cars and grassy surfaces. Storm Search 7 Meteorologist Corbin Voges...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

More than 800 pets microchipped for free during AAMW month-long event

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — More than 800 animals in the Amarillo community received microchips throughout October as part of the "Return to Home Challenge" through Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare and Maddie's Fund. During the challenge, a total of 809 animals were microchipped by AAMW free of charge. “This...
AMARILLO, TX

