Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
Ghost-Like Girl Seen in Upper Window of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills [PHOTO]
Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most haunted places in the country. People from all over the world flock to the once Tuberculosis hospital to hopefully catch a glimpse of the spirits that supposedly haunt the structure. Over the years, I have written several articles about...
Oddities and Curiosities Expo Heading to Kentucky in Early 2023
If you find yourself digging the strange and unusual, this may be right up your alley!. If you find yourself drawn to odd or maybe even weird things, you may be a fan of oddities and curiosities, but not even know it! If you're wondering what exactly classifies something as an "oddity" dictionary.com describes an oddity as:
What If We Never Changed the Clocks in Kentuckiana
Daylight Saving Time starting and ending always sparks debate about changing clocks and the necessity of a time change. This time of year we "fall back" and "gain an hour." You can't actually lose or gain an hour, though, it's just a matter of how we measure time and daylight during the changing seasons. That may sound fine as we continue to adjust to our new times this week, but would would that actually look like in November? February?
'Light Up Louisville' returns to downtown for its 42nd year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that Halloween is over it's time to get in the Christmas spirit!. Mayor Greg Fischer announced that 'Light Up Louisville' is returning Friday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. outside of Metro Hall. "It's our 42nd 'Light Up Louisville,' and it's my twelfth and final one...
Unbeaten Flightline retires, will begin breeding career
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flightline has been retired and will stand at stud after completing a dominant, unbeaten career capped by Saturday's runaway victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. The son of Tapit will begin his breeding career next year at the farm in Versailles, Kentucky, Lane’s...
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Two-Time Oscar Nominee Ethan Hawke Back in KY Scouting Film Locations
Last Saturday, after spending some time at the Dia de los Muertos Festival in Henderson's Central Park, we drove through the city's downtown area. I made mental notes of how beautiful and well-maintained it is. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. I did that because, once again, I was in a small-ish...
LMPD cancels alert for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) canceled their search for a missing Louisville woman.
Louisville Parks and Recreation wants public opinion on Iroquois Park tennis courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Parks and Recreation is asking the community for their opinion on the future of the Iroquois Park tennis courts. According to a press release, they will have in-person and online surveys, as well as host a public meeting. The Louisville mayor signed an ordinance allocating...
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
Louisville Zoo announces 'School's Out Safari' discount days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has a new 'School’s Out Safari' discount in place to help provide the community with fun, safe and educational experiences at the zoo this fall and winter. A spokesperson for the zoo says guests can receive one free child admission (ages 3-11)...
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Applications open for new program teaching Louisville middle school girls crypto
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program aims to empower young girls of color in Louisville to break into the tech industry. 300for300 is a nonprofit created to uplift, mentor and bring positivity to Louisville girls after the death of Breonna Taylor. The organization has teamed up with Nashville-based, women-led...
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Getting On Your High Horse
Kentucky is horse country, but not everyone in the state has had a love affair with equine. Due to their size, horses can often be a little intimidating to people. If you’ve always been curious about horses, saddle yourself up for this guide to getting to know these galloping beauties.
'One person doesn't define a city' | Victim of downtown attack recovering back home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been more than a week since Oscar Sanchez visited downtown Louisville for the first time. Unfortunately, he had to see the city at its worst. Sanchez, who is from El Paso, Texas, was attending a conference near Fourth Street Live! when he was violently attacked late at night on Oct. 24.
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
