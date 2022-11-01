Funerals may be closure for the living left behind, but they also create debt. The Sum dives into the costs behind what death could cost those you leave behind. According to a report by Self Financial, the average cost to die in the United States in 2021 was just under $20,000. That number varied based on burial or cremation and place of death, with funerals costs topping $10,000 in California, Washington D.C., New York and Hawaii, and just around $6,000 in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico. Cremations averaged $5,000 to $12,000 across US states.

