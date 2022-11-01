ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU: ESPN ‘College GameDay’ is Coming to Austin

In terms of bowl eligibility, the University of Texas matters. And in terms of eyeballs? ESPN's famed "College GameDay" pregame show has officially made its decision for its Week 11 locale ... and yes, the Longhorns matter there, so ... The iconic college football pregame show will be coming to...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy