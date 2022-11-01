Comparing statistics between Texas and No. 13 Kansas State

Quinn Ewers (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns begin their final stretch of four conference games this Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. versus the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats. The Longhorns haven’t lost to K-State since 2016 and look to continue their winning ways in Bill Snyder Family Stadium in order to stay in the Big 12 Conference title race.

[Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]

Advanced statistics, specifically SP+, FEI, and FPI, show a lot of love to both these teams. Still, each team has statistical weak points indicated by their their overall NCAA rankings.

Inside Texas offers a look at the comparative statistics to see where either the Longhorns or Wildcats may have an advantage in Saturday night’s game.

Texas overall SP+ ranking: No. 6

KSU overall SP+ ranking: No. 14

Texas defensive SP+ ranking: No. 16

KSU defensive SP+ ranking: No. 8

Texas offensive SP+ ranking: No. 13

KSU offensive SP+ ranking: No. 37

Texas special teams SP+ ranking: No. 50

KSU special teams SP+ ranking: No. 80

Texas overall FEI ranking: No. 6

KSU overall FEI ranking: No. 8

Texas offensive FEI ranking: No. 14

KSU offensive FEI ranking: No. 23

Texas defensive FEI ranking: No. 14

KSU defensive FEI ranking: No. 7

Texas special teams FEI ranking: No. 5

KSU special teams FEI ranking: No. 41

Texas ESPN FPI ranking: No. 6

KSU ESPN FPI ranking: No. 16

Texas strength of schedule ranking, per ESPN: No. 17

KSU strength of schedule ranking, per ESPN: No. 39

Texas total offense: No. 31 – 444.8 ypg

KSU total offense: No. 59 – 413.1 ypg

Texas total defense: No. 63 – 370.9 ypg

KSU total defense: No. 44 – 354.9 ypg

Texas rushing offense: No. 43 – 182.9 ypg

KSU rushing offense: No. 11 – 228.0 ypg

Texas rushing defense: No. 35 – 121.6 ypg

KSU rushing defense: No. 55 – 133.2 ypg

Texas passing offense: No. 47 – 261.9 ypg

KSU passing offense: No. 112 – 185.1 ypg

Texas passing yards allowed: No. 92 – 249.2 ypg

KSU passing yards allowed: No. 56 – 221.6 ypg

Texas 3rd down conversion percentage: No. 68 – 39.4 percent

KSU 3rd down conversion percentage: No. 113 – 32.1 percent

Texas 3rd down conversion percentage defense: No. 91 – 41.5 percent

KSU 3rd down conversion percentage defense: No. 29 – 33.3 percent

Texas 4th down conversion percentage: T-36 – 60 percent

KSU 4th down conversion percentage: No. 42 – 58.8 percent

Texas 4th down conversion percentage defense: No. 74 – 52 percent

KSU 4th down conversion percentage defense: T-16 – 35 percent

Texas turnover margin: No. 62 – +1

KSU turnover margin: No. 7 – +9

Texas scoring offense: No. 22 – 36.4 ppg

KSU scoring offense: No. 57 – 31.0 ppg

Texas scoring defense: T-28 – 21.1 ppg

KSU scoring defense: No. 11 – 17.2 ppg

Texas time of possession: No. 110 – 27:46

KSU time of possession: No. 43 – 30:49

Texas net punting: No. 43 – 39.83 ypp

KSU net punting: No. 30 – 40.66 ypp

Texas punt return average: No. 47 – 8.93 ypr

KSU punt return average: No. 1 – 25.83 ypr

Texas red zone offense: T-38 – 88.6 percent

KSU red zone offense: T-23 – 90 percent

Texas red zone defense: T-28 – 77.8 percent

KSU red zone defense: T-98 – 87.5 percent

Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ top performance: Oklahoma – 21-of-31 for 289 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception

KSU QB Adrian Martinez’s top performance: Oklahoma – 21-of-34 for 234 yards with 1 touchdown, 21 rushes for 148 yards and 4 touchdowns

Texas RB Bijan Robinson’s top performance: UTSA – 20 carries for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns

KSU RB Deuce Vaughn’s top performance: Oklahoma State – 22 caries for 158 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown

Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s top performance: WVU – 7 catches for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns

KSU WR Malik Knowles’ top performance: Oklahoma State – 8 catches for 113 yards

Texas K Bert Auburn: 32-of-32 PAT, 11-of-15 FG, long of 49

KSU K Chris Tennant: 23-of-25 PAT, 9-of-14 FG, long of 37