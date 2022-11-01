Comparing statistics between Texas and No. 13 Kansas State
The Texas Longhorns begin their final stretch of four conference games this Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. versus the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats. The Longhorns haven’t lost to K-State since 2016 and look to continue their winning ways in Bill Snyder Family Stadium in order to stay in the Big 12 Conference title race.
Advanced statistics, specifically SP+, FEI, and FPI, show a lot of love to both these teams. Still, each team has statistical weak points indicated by their their overall NCAA rankings.
Inside Texas offers a look at the comparative statistics to see where either the Longhorns or Wildcats may have an advantage in Saturday night’s game.
Texas overall SP+ ranking: No. 6
KSU overall SP+ ranking: No. 14
Texas defensive SP+ ranking: No. 16
KSU defensive SP+ ranking: No. 8
Texas offensive SP+ ranking: No. 13
KSU offensive SP+ ranking: No. 37
Texas special teams SP+ ranking: No. 50
KSU special teams SP+ ranking: No. 80
Texas overall FEI ranking: No. 6
KSU overall FEI ranking: No. 8
Texas offensive FEI ranking: No. 14
KSU offensive FEI ranking: No. 23
Texas defensive FEI ranking: No. 14
KSU defensive FEI ranking: No. 7
Texas special teams FEI ranking: No. 5
KSU special teams FEI ranking: No. 41
Texas ESPN FPI ranking: No. 6
KSU ESPN FPI ranking: No. 16
Texas strength of schedule ranking, per ESPN: No. 17
KSU strength of schedule ranking, per ESPN: No. 39
Texas total offense: No. 31 – 444.8 ypg
KSU total offense: No. 59 – 413.1 ypg
Texas total defense: No. 63 – 370.9 ypg
KSU total defense: No. 44 – 354.9 ypg
Texas rushing offense: No. 43 – 182.9 ypg
KSU rushing offense: No. 11 – 228.0 ypg
Texas rushing defense: No. 35 – 121.6 ypg
KSU rushing defense: No. 55 – 133.2 ypg
Texas passing offense: No. 47 – 261.9 ypg
KSU passing offense: No. 112 – 185.1 ypg
Texas passing yards allowed: No. 92 – 249.2 ypg
KSU passing yards allowed: No. 56 – 221.6 ypg
Texas 3rd down conversion percentage: No. 68 – 39.4 percent
KSU 3rd down conversion percentage: No. 113 – 32.1 percent
Texas 3rd down conversion percentage defense: No. 91 – 41.5 percent
KSU 3rd down conversion percentage defense: No. 29 – 33.3 percent
Texas 4th down conversion percentage: T-36 – 60 percent
KSU 4th down conversion percentage: No. 42 – 58.8 percent
Texas 4th down conversion percentage defense: No. 74 – 52 percent
KSU 4th down conversion percentage defense: T-16 – 35 percent
Texas turnover margin: No. 62 – +1
KSU turnover margin: No. 7 – +9
Texas scoring offense: No. 22 – 36.4 ppg
KSU scoring offense: No. 57 – 31.0 ppg
Texas scoring defense: T-28 – 21.1 ppg
KSU scoring defense: No. 11 – 17.2 ppg
Texas time of possession: No. 110 – 27:46
KSU time of possession: No. 43 – 30:49
Texas net punting: No. 43 – 39.83 ypp
KSU net punting: No. 30 – 40.66 ypp
Texas punt return average: No. 47 – 8.93 ypr
KSU punt return average: No. 1 – 25.83 ypr
Texas red zone offense: T-38 – 88.6 percent
KSU red zone offense: T-23 – 90 percent
Texas red zone defense: T-28 – 77.8 percent
KSU red zone defense: T-98 – 87.5 percent
Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ top performance: Oklahoma – 21-of-31 for 289 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception
KSU QB Adrian Martinez’s top performance: Oklahoma – 21-of-34 for 234 yards with 1 touchdown, 21 rushes for 148 yards and 4 touchdowns
Texas RB Bijan Robinson’s top performance: UTSA – 20 carries for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns
KSU RB Deuce Vaughn’s top performance: Oklahoma State – 22 caries for 158 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown
Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s top performance: WVU – 7 catches for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns
KSU WR Malik Knowles’ top performance: Oklahoma State – 8 catches for 113 yards
Texas K Bert Auburn: 32-of-32 PAT, 11-of-15 FG, long of 49
KSU K Chris Tennant: 23-of-25 PAT, 9-of-14 FG, long of 37
