Read full article on original website
Related
Q 105.7
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Battling Stage Four Cancer
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to join the group during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after suffering a setback in his battle with cancer. Robert Downey Jr. introduced the group, and then Duran Duran performed three classic songs. Members of the group then...
Q 105.7
Hear Tom Petty Cover ‘Call Me the Breeze’ at 1997 Fillmore Show
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can be heard covering JJ Cale’s classic song “Call Me the Breeze” in a newly released clip from the band’s residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco from 1997. It appears on a box set, due on Nov. 25, which celebrates...
Q 105.7
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Q 105.7
Breathtaking Original Works of Art Found Only at this Local Pub
Last week, I had the pleasure of helping out WTMM 104.5 The Team with their Labatt Bills Backers broadcast at the McGeary's Irish Pub at Clinton Square. Even though this bar resides in Downtown Albany, I really felt like I was in a small town bar where "everybody knows your name" as they say in Cheers. The workers and patrons were all familiar with one another, sharing interesting personal anecdotes about their lives, etc. It's no wonder their slogan is "Your home away from home" (McGearysPub.com).
BuzzFeed
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Q 105.7
45 Years Ago: Roseanne Roseannadanna Makes ‘SNL’ Debut
As would be the case 31 years later with another classic "Weekend Update" correspondent on Saturday Night Live, Gilda Radner’s Roseanne Roseannadanna originally appeared on the show in a different form. Like Bill Hader’s Stefon, the woman who would become Roseanne was first imagined as a sketch character before everyone involved recognized that they’d struck another vein of comedy gold entirely.
BuzzFeed
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
Q 105.7
40 Years Ago: A Rare Disease Prompts Blondie to Break Up
When Blondie announced their breakup on Nov. 1, 1982, they initially appeared to be another victim of rock cliches. Drugs and personality clashes had taken their toll on the group, but the real impetus of Blondie’s demise was a rare and life-threatening disease plaguing one of the band’s core members.
Q 105.7
This East Coast Rap Legend Just Bought an Upstate NY Weed Company! Who Is It?
Ever since recreational marijuana was legalized in New York in 2021, the industry has been growing non-stop ever since. New York is expected to generate more than $1.25 Billion in cannabis-related revenue over the next six years, and given how fast the industry has grown since legalization, that total may end up being even higher.
Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’
Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.
Q 105.7
Eurythmics Celebrate Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Eurythmics celebrated their enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony by performing a trio of their hits in Los Angeles. They opened with a taut, horn-driven version of 1985's "Would I Lie to You," then seamlessly transitioned into 1987's "Missionary Man." The group then inevitably turned to "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," their first big hit.
Q 105.7
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie
Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.
Q 105.7
Rob Halford on Milestone Concerts, Midlife Crises and Motley Crue
There's no rest for the wicked — or at least not for Rob Halford. As Judas Priest continues jetting around the world on their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour and preparing for their 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, the Metal God has released his second book, Biblical: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures.
Q 105.7
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp Induct Industry Legends
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to welcome record executive Jimmy Iovine and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman. Springsteen spoke after participating in a pre-recorded video honoring Iovine, who started his career as a recording engineer, working with such...
Q 105.7
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Q 105.7
When Peter Frampton Stopped Washing to Escape ‘Cute Problem’
Peter Frampton recalled the period when he stopped washing in a bid to escape his classification as a “cute” pop star. He became known as “The Face” while fronting the Herd in the mid-’60s, but in a new interview with Classic Rock, he said he hated the designation from the outset.
Q 105.7
Ritchie Blackmore Couldn’t Get Inspired by Deep Purple at the End
Ritchie Blackmore explained why he couldn’t get inspired by the music Deep Purple was making at the end of his tenure. He quit while the band was on tour in 1993, and effectively abandoned the rock genre at the same time, focusing instead on Blackmore’s Night, his medieval group featuring wife Candice Night. Despite a brief return to live rock with a new Rainbow lineup in 2016, he’s remained committed to music in the style of the 14th and 15th centuries.
Q 105.7
New York Judge Hears Arguments Related to Stolen Eagles Lyrics
Three men accused of attempting to sell stolen Eagles lyrics appeared in court in New York City on Friday. Judge Curtis Farber heard arguments from each of the men's attorneys and set a date for a final decision to be made on Jan. 13. All three men — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi, book trader Glenn Horowitz and rock auctioneer Edward Kosinski — were charged in July in the case, which involves approximately 100 pages of Don Henley’s handwritten notes and lyrics, including various songs from the band's 1976 album, Hotel California.
Q 105.7
New York State Ranked WHERE For Best Winter Holiday Destinations?
There is a reason why so many holiday films are shot in or are set in New York: Because we do the holidays the best! Let's start with Thanksgiving: New York has the best scenic views with all of our woodlands, valleys, and rivers. We are known for our apple orchards, making it perfect to share apple pie and apple cider around the Thanksgiving table. Then you have Christmas. Obviously, New York City draws in huge crowds with the parades, the Rockefeller Square Tree Lighting, and shopping, but the rest of New York offers that sweet, hometown vibe wherever you go, perfect for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Q 105.7
The Last Waltz 2022 Tour Wraps Two-Night Run at Capitol Theatre
The Last Waltz Tour 2022 completed the second of two performances at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. on Friday night. The tour, which performs the music of the Band's legendary 1976 farewell performance, features an impressive lineup of musicians, including Warren Haynes and Don Was with Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin and Mark Mullins & the Levee Horns (featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint).
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0