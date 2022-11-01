ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

FOX59

Colts fall to Patriots 26-3 in New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Colts fell to Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday with a final score of 26-3 at Gillette Stadium in New England. Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw 15 completions with 1 interception for 103 yards in his second start for Indianapolis. He was also sacked 9 times in the loss. Patriots […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Ravens — Saints Week 9 Betting Trends

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the favorite heading into the Week 9 road game against the New Orleans Saints. Historically, Baltimore has been very good against New Orleans. "Keep in mind the Ravens are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games against the Saints," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "They are also 6-2 against the spread (ATS) during that span and each of those six wins have come by at least six points. New Orleans is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven appearances on Monday Night Football, though."
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (3-5) have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row. Something will have to change on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates. Quarterbacking Matchup. Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers ranks ninth with a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Kevin Durant Interested in Joining New Commanders Ownership Group

The Commanders' potential sale is attracting some famous suitors, as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z were the latest to show interest in buying the team. Now, Kevin Durant apparently wants to get involved. Durant, a native of Washington D.C., told ESPN's Nick Freidell about his desire to join...
WASHINGTON, DC

