FOX59
Colts fall to Patriots 26-3 in New England
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Colts fell to Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday with a final score of 26-3 at Gillette Stadium in New England. Colts QB Sam Ehlinger threw 15 completions with 1 interception for 103 yards in his second start for Indianapolis. He was also sacked 9 times in the loss. Patriots […]
Rob Gronkowski Takes Wild Shot at Zach Wilson With ‘Parent-Teacher Conferences’ Comment: VIDEO
Rob Gronkowski held nothing back regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Tampa Bay… The post Rob Gronkowski Takes Wild Shot at Zach Wilson With ‘Parent-Teacher Conferences’ Comment: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Centre Daily
Ravens — Saints Week 9 Betting Trends
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the favorite heading into the Week 9 road game against the New Orleans Saints. Historically, Baltimore has been very good against New Orleans. "Keep in mind the Ravens are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games against the Saints," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "They are also 6-2 against the spread (ATS) during that span and each of those six wins have come by at least six points. New Orleans is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven appearances on Monday Night Football, though."
Centre Daily
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers (3-5) have lost four in a row. The Detroit Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row. Something will have to change on Sunday at Ford Field. Follow along all day for updates. Quarterbacking Matchup. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers ranks ninth with a...
Centre Daily
Saints Injury Roundup: Lattimore, Ingram, Hansen Out, Landry Questionable
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Jarvis Landry (ankle) Adam Trautman (ankle), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), David Onyemata (thigh), and Erik McCoy (shoulder) do not carry injury designations going into the game. All were full participants of practice on Saturday, so that's a good sign. Lattimore...
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. ‘In Cowboys Sights’; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
FRISCO - Stop us if you're heard this before, because we've been reporting for a while on the Dallas Cowboys' genuine interest in jousting with Buffalo for the right to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ... but now comes confirmation from a national media outlet - and an advancement of the ball on the OBJ Sweepstakes.
Centre Daily
Kevin Durant Interested in Joining New Commanders Ownership Group
The Commanders’ potential sale is attracting some famous suitors, as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z were the latest to show interest in buying the team. Now, Kevin Durant apparently wants to get involved. Durant, a native of Washington D.C., told ESPN’s Nick Freidell about his desire to join...
