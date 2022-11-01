ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam inks date for tree lighting festival

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The magic of the holiday season has already broken into the Capital Region, and Amsterdam wasted no time jumping on the bandwagon. The City’s Department of Tourism, Marketing, and Recreation announced on Tuesday that their annual tree lighting festival will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, from 4-6 p.m. on the Mohawk Valley Overlook Bridge.

Organizers said there will be horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit from Santa, caroling, and more at the event. The Amsterdam High School Marching Rams will be hosting a fundraiser as well, selling baked goods and hot chocolate.

This year’s Christmas Tree is sponsored by local realtor, Chad Majewski. Visitors are invited to bring their own ornaments to the event, to hang on the 25-foot tree.

The Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook can be found at 1 Bridge Street in Amsterdam. For the latest event updates, follow Amsterdam’s tree lighting festival on Facebook .

