Vaniqa (eflornithine) is a prescription cream containing an ornithine decarboxylase (enzyme) inhibitor. Vaniqa is approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used on your skin (topically) but only on your face. It works by blocking an enzyme in your hair follicles called ornithine decarboxylase. The inhibition of this enzyme reduces the growth of hairs.

