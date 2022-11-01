Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
Centre Daily
Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed...
Centre Daily
Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 as they sit through the bye week, which leaves them selecting fourth if the 2023 NFL Draft happened today. So, as the second half of the NFL season begins, mock drafts are starting to come out. And with Pittsburg sitting high on the board, the names they land are - and are going to be - interesting.
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. ‘In Cowboys Sights’; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
FRISCO - Stop us if you're heard this before, because we've been reporting for a while on the Dallas Cowboys' genuine interest in jousting with Buffalo for the right to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ... but now comes confirmation from a national media outlet - and an advancement of the ball on the OBJ Sweepstakes.
Centre Daily
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts. With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with...
WFLA
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to redeem themselves this week after losing their third consecutive game for the first time since Tom Brady joined the roster.
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Looking to avoid further humiliation against the Colts
Las Vegas Raiders schedule Week 10: Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Nov. 13 Colts 4:05 PM
Centre Daily
Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
Centre Daily
Three Quarterbacks Available for Sunday
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans elevated quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison from the practice squad for the second straight week. The Saturday move with Woodside represents insurance if Ryan Tannehill (questionable with an ankle injury) is unable to play. If Tannehill isn’t ready, rookie Malik Willis will get his second straight start, and Woodside – as he did last week – will serve as Willis’ back-up.
Centre Daily
The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense
Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
Rob Gronkowski Takes Wild Shot at Zach Wilson With ‘Parent-Teacher Conferences’ Comment: VIDEO
Rob Gronkowski held nothing back regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Tampa Bay… The post Rob Gronkowski Takes Wild Shot at Zach Wilson With ‘Parent-Teacher Conferences’ Comment: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Centre Daily
Look: Check Out Joe Burrow’s Pregame Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to lead his team past the Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The 25-year-old wore a sweater and grey jeans into the stadium. He's known for his pregame fits. This is one of his most traditional looks of the season. Check it out below.
Centre Daily
Lovie Smith: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Be Back With Team Friday
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.
Centre Daily
WATCH! College Football’s Playlist | College Football Featured Podcast
Andrew Bauhs ofCollege Football Tourand Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many. This week, they discuss their college football playlist–...
Centre Daily
Ravens — Saints Week 9 Betting Trends
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the favorite heading into the Week 9 road game against the New Orleans Saints. Historically, Baltimore has been very good against New Orleans. "Keep in mind the Ravens are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games against the Saints," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "They are also 6-2 against the spread (ATS) during that span and each of those six wins have come by at least six points. New Orleans is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven appearances on Monday Night Football, though."
Centre Daily
Predictions: Packers-Lions
The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options. Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid...
Centre Daily
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 9
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the first time this season. The Packers, which are losers of four straight, lost four games all of last season. Additionally, Rodgers & Co. have already dropped five games this year (3-5). It's...
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Josh Boyer, Ezukanma Inaction, and More
What is the reason for the first half suck/second half stifle defensive pattern we've seen lately from the Fins? Have the injuries inhibited starters from playing enough together and they take time to jell?. Hey Mike, if there’s anything that maybe I would point to — and I again point...
Centre Daily
Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury
The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks as the All-NBA forward recovers from a right adductor strain in his groin, the team announced Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Siakam suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's...
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach.
Centre Daily
Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster
The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
Comments / 0