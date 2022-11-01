BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the favorite heading into the Week 9 road game against the New Orleans Saints. Historically, Baltimore has been very good against New Orleans. "Keep in mind the Ravens are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games against the Saints," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "They are also 6-2 against the spread (ATS) during that span and each of those six wins have come by at least six points. New Orleans is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven appearances on Monday Night Football, though."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO