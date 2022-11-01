ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Centre Daily

Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Steelers Land First Non-QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 as they sit through the bye week, which leaves them selecting fourth if the 2023 NFL Draft happened today. So, as the second half of the NFL season begins, mock drafts are starting to come out. And with Pittsburg sitting high on the board, the names they land are - and are going to be - interesting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Three Quarterbacks Available for Sunday

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans elevated quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison from the practice squad for the second straight week. The Saturday move with Woodside represents insurance if Ryan Tannehill (questionable with an ankle injury) is unable to play. If Tannehill isn’t ready, rookie Malik Willis will get his second straight start, and Woodside – as he did last week – will serve as Willis’ back-up.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense

Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Lovie Smith: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Be Back With Team Friday

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ unresolved dispute with the team could end as soon as Friday, according to coach Lovie Smith. Smith expressed confidence that Cooks will be back at NRG Stadium and return to the team after missing the Texans’ loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons and two days of practice after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn’t traded at the NFL deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

WATCH! College Football’s Playlist | College Football Featured Podcast

Andrew Bauhs ofCollege Football Tourand Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many. This week, they discuss their college football playlist–...
Centre Daily

Ravens — Saints Week 9 Betting Trends

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the favorite heading into the Week 9 road game against the New Orleans Saints. Historically, Baltimore has been very good against New Orleans. "Keep in mind the Ravens are 6-2 straight up in their last eight games against the Saints," FanDuel's Larry Rupp wrote. "They are also 6-2 against the spread (ATS) during that span and each of those six wins have come by at least six points. New Orleans is only 1-6 ATS in its last seven appearances on Monday Night Football, though."
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Predictions: Packers-Lions

The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options. Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 9

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the first time this season. The Packers, which are losers of four straight, lost four games all of last season. Additionally, Rodgers & Co. have already dropped five games this year (3-5). It's...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury

The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks as the All-NBA forward recovers from a right adductor strain in his groin, the team announced Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Siakam suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's...
INDIANA STATE
Centre Daily

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

