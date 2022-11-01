ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia

By Alexandra Weaver
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EP0SA_0iuSiwg900

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it’s home to some peculiar real animals as well.

Whether they’re animals with odd names, behaviors or appearances, the Mountain State has some weird ones.

Eastern Hellbender salamander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLYRg_0iuSiwg900
Eastern Hellbender Salamander in the East Fork of the Greenbrier River, Monongahela National Forest, June 28, 2019. (USDA Forest Service photo by Time Tiburzi)

These large aquatic salamanders can reach 24 inches—or two feet—in length according to Marshall University .

They’re found at all elevations in streams west of the Allegheny Front.

Male hellbenders fertilize then stay with their mate’s 200 to 400 eggs for about 60 days, and it takes about two years for larvae to transform.

Marshall Univeristy says that while they’re commonly thought to be venomous, they’re not. So if you’re out fishing and accidentally catch one, you can safely release them.

Cow Knob salamander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ETnQ_0iuSiwg900
Cow Knob Salamander (Plethodon punctatus). Credit: Brian Gratwicke via Wikimedia Commons, used under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license .

These difficult-to-find salamanders are thought by scientists at Marshall University to be one of West Virginia’s rarest. They are only found in the highest peaks of the Shenandoah and North mountains, in Pendleton, Hardy and Hampshire counties along the Virginia border.

They’re known for having dark brown bodies with white or cream spots and prominent eyes and generally move less than six feet, unless it’s during mating season, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources .

Candy darter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKWLU_0iuSiwg900
Candy darter (Etheostoma osburni). Credit: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

This bright teal, red, and orange-striped endangered fish species is found in the upper Kanawha River basin, including the Gauley, Greenbrier, and greater New River watersheds in West Virginia.

They’re only about two to three inches in length and prefer to live in shallow, fast-flowing streams.

They also help freshwater mussels—which improve water quality—reproduce by helping to transport their larvae, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service .

The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

Virginia big-eared bat

A Virginia big-eared bat (Corynorhinus townsendii virginianus) female in the early spring photographed during a cave survey. Credit: Larisa Bishop-Boros via Wikimedia Commons. Used under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license .

On average, the Virginia big-eared bat is about 9.8 cm long in total, with more than 2.5 cm being ears, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service . If you aren’t tipped off by their large ears, their belly fur is whiteish rather than brown.

You can find them in Preston, Randolph, Tucker, Grant, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Hardy, Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell counties.

They are federally endangered in the United States, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources .

Freshwater jellyfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHGNZ_0iuSiwg900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFENG_0iuSiwg900
Courtesy: USGS, Courtesy: Biotom via WikiCommons )

Yes, they exist. West Virginia is one of many landlocked states that have freshwater jellyfish in its lakes and rivers.

The United States Geological Survey has confirmed their presence in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Jackson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monongalia, Morgan, Nicholas, Pleasants, Preston, Raleigh, Ritchie, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties.

Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?

Allegheny woodrat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLcDk_0iuSiwg900
Allegheny woodrats were captured, tagged and released in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park this summer. Credit: K. Black, Radford University via the National Park Service

This species of “pack rat” is actually more closely related to a mouse than a rat.

They prefer occupying natural areas rather than human structures, usually living alone unless it’s breeding season, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Their defining features include large ears and white bellies, as well as their completely fur-covered tails.

Although they were believed locally extinct in many parts of the Allegheny Mountains, they were recently found in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park for the first time in 20 years .

Actually fun facts about West Virginia

The Allegheny woodrat has a global conservation status of G3, or vulnerable, meaning they’re at “moderate risk of extinction or elimination due to restricted range, relatively few populations, recent and widespread declines, or other factors,” according to the NPS .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed

(WTRF) West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed. Officers say they received multiple complaints about the deer that had been killed near County Line Road in Saint Mary’s. Once officers were able to locate the man that turned the buck in, the man said […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home

The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Field & Stream

Bowhunter Arrows Extremely Rare Hermaphrodite Deer in Kansas

Back in 2017, bowhunter Dave Powell of Winfield, West Virginia, came across some trail-camera photos of an unusual deer that was running around on his Kansas hunting lease. The whitetail’s nontypical rack was impressive in its own right—with tons of points, pronounced drop tines, and kickers going every which way—but there was something else that made the deer special. “I thought it was an antlered doe,” Powell recently told the West Virginia-based Metro News. “I’ve observed this deer…and on two separate occasions I had seen [it] urinate in the same manner a doe would.”
WINFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
HURRICANE, WV
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy