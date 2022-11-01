ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

How ESPN predicts the final four games of the season will fare for Texas A&M

By Marshall Levenson
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WMIs_0iuSiqNn00
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Conner Weigman #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies looks to pass in the second half of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Texas A&M Aggies are sitting with a 3-5 record in the 2022 season, yet the fanbase is optimistic for the rest of the season. Why are they optimistic? Well that would be because of Texas A&M’s potential new game changing quarterback, five-star freshman Conner Weigman.

The Aggies are on a four game losing streak, but after getting to see Weigman in action for the first time, there is reason to believe this team can scratch off a few wins to end the year. At this point, the Aggies are just looking for three wins in the final four to make bowl game eligibility. Although, five wins may get it done this year.

We are going to take a look at the ESPN ‘Matchup Predictor’ to see how their algorithm sees the Aggies season finishing up.

Nov. 5 – Texas A&M vs. Florida

The Florida Gators are 4-4, dropping their last two games. With the game in College Station and the Aggies offense looking revamped this past weekend, ESPN gives the Aggies the edge with a 67.2% chance to win.

Like I said before, the Aggies are looking to win at least 3-of-4, and here is one (predicted) green ‘W’ on the schedule. The Florida offense can be interesting sometimes with the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but the Aggies defense can handle it. With the way Conner Weigman played, I would expect he can put some numbers up on the Gators defense.

Nov. 12 – Texas A&M @ Auburn

Auburn, another team with a load of issues this season, has a 3-5 record. By this point, it is likely they will be 3-6 as they will have to travel on the road to Mississippi State in a night game. Auburn just fired Brian Harsin and is struggling in most aspects on the field. ESPN gives Texas A&M a 56.4% chance to win this game on the road.

There is the second green ‘W’ on the schedule. Now sitting at 5-5 in this prediction. Just one more win for bow eligibility.

Nov. 19 – Texas A&M vs. UMASS

There is not much to really say about this game. ESPN gives Texas A&M a 99.2% chance to win this game. UMASS is 1-7 and one of the worst programs in the country. I would surprised if the Texas A&M starters played much past halftime of this win.

Either way, according to ESPN, this will the third victory in a row, and will be the sixth of the season, good for a bowl game.

Nov. 26 – Texas A&M vs. LSU

The final game of the regular season will come against the LSU Fighting Tigers in College Station. LSU is on an absolute heater right now, sitting at 6-2, coming off dominant wins over Florida and Ole Miss. ESPN favors the Tigers in this one, giving Texas A&M only a 37.9% chance to win this game.

This would put the Aggies at 6-6 on the season, which right now, is probably a best case scenario.

Overall

Texas A&M is favored to win three out of the four final games, which I don’t think would have been the case without Conner Weigman at the helm. This will be a time for him to grow and develop, but there is a chance we don’t see many mistakes from him. If the Aggies win three out of four, Weigman will be getting hype for next year like we have never seen before.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher receiving harsh criticism as Texas A&M losing streak reaches 5 games

Jimbo Fisher saw Texas A&M’s tailspin continue on Saturday, this time as Florida topped the Aggies 41-24 in College Station to end a 3-game losing streak in the series. A number of Aggies players were affected by a flu outbreak during the week. That said, they did take a 24-17 lead into the locker room before the Gators outscored them 21-0 in the 2nd half to hand A&M a 5th straight loss. It’s Texas A&M’s first 5-game losing streak since 1980.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans troll Texas A&M over latest hype video

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was famous for his “one team, one heartbeat” saying during his tenure, especially during the 2019 national championship season. The Tigers, of course, had one of the best teams in college football history, led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, when they finished undefeated and thrashed Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff. Orgeron went from assistant to interim to permanent head coach during his time at LSU. The rise was as dramatic as the fall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida leading receiver reportedly out vs. Texas A&M

Florida’s leading receiver Justin Shorter won’t play against Texas A&M Saturday, according to 247Sports. Shorter won’t play due to a hamstring injury, as he didn’t practice much during the week. Shorter wasn’t dressed out during warmups Saturday morning ahead of facing the Aggies either. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Texas A&M’s traditions seem bizarre from the outside, but there is beauty to be found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — I don’t want to offend people in this town, but I think they’ll agree when I say that Texas A&M has a very bad football team this season. The Aggies are 3-5 overall, 1-4 in conference play, and tied with Auburn at the bottom of the SEC West. In its latest loss to Ole Miss, A&M allowed 390 rushing yards — and the Aggies' best unit this season has been its defense.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Billy Napier said after Florida's win over Texas A&M

Florida head coach Billy Napier knew that his starting quarterback Anthony Richardson would have good days and bad ones. But it’s the performances like the one the sophomore had Saturday in a 41-24 win over Texas A&M that get the first-yesr head coach excited about the future. “I think...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT CANCELLED

Update @ 12:35 p.m.: The Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) on the grounds of Navasota City Hall has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather. Event organizers encourage the public to stay tuned to the websites and social media pages of Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota for the lineup announcement via video in the coming weeks.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS

Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CUB STADIUM CONCESSION STAND VANDALIZED

Brenham police are investigating an act of vandalism at Cub Stadium. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Brenham Police Officer Armando Guerra responded to the stadium in the 1600 block of East Tom Green Street in reference to a report of mischief. After investigation, police say it appears that unforced entry was...
BRENHAM, TX
News Channel 25

Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms

BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

FORMER LOCATION OF 4 STAR CONCERT HALL UP FOR SALE

A historic building in downtown Brenham most recently used as a live music venue has been listed for sale. A posting went up Tuesday for the property at 209 South Market Street for $1.4 million. The listing is under Coldwell Banker – The Lindi/Camaron Team. The 1880s building, which...
BRENHAM, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy