How ESPN predicts the final four games of the season will fare for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Conner Weigman #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies looks to pass in the second half of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field on October 29, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Texas A&M Aggies are sitting with a 3-5 record in the 2022 season, yet the fanbase is optimistic for the rest of the season. Why are they optimistic? Well that would be because of Texas A&M’s potential new game changing quarterback, five-star freshman Conner Weigman.

The Aggies are on a four game losing streak, but after getting to see Weigman in action for the first time, there is reason to believe this team can scratch off a few wins to end the year. At this point, the Aggies are just looking for three wins in the final four to make bowl game eligibility. Although, five wins may get it done this year.

We are going to take a look at the ESPN ‘Matchup Predictor’ to see how their algorithm sees the Aggies season finishing up.

Nov. 5 – Texas A&M vs. Florida

The Florida Gators are 4-4, dropping their last two games. With the game in College Station and the Aggies offense looking revamped this past weekend, ESPN gives the Aggies the edge with a 67.2% chance to win.

Like I said before, the Aggies are looking to win at least 3-of-4, and here is one (predicted) green ‘W’ on the schedule. The Florida offense can be interesting sometimes with the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson, but the Aggies defense can handle it. With the way Conner Weigman played, I would expect he can put some numbers up on the Gators defense.

Nov. 12 – Texas A&M @ Auburn

Auburn, another team with a load of issues this season, has a 3-5 record. By this point, it is likely they will be 3-6 as they will have to travel on the road to Mississippi State in a night game. Auburn just fired Brian Harsin and is struggling in most aspects on the field. ESPN gives Texas A&M a 56.4% chance to win this game on the road.

There is the second green ‘W’ on the schedule. Now sitting at 5-5 in this prediction. Just one more win for bow eligibility.

Nov. 19 – Texas A&M vs. UMASS

There is not much to really say about this game. ESPN gives Texas A&M a 99.2% chance to win this game. UMASS is 1-7 and one of the worst programs in the country. I would surprised if the Texas A&M starters played much past halftime of this win.

Either way, according to ESPN, this will the third victory in a row, and will be the sixth of the season, good for a bowl game.

Nov. 26 – Texas A&M vs. LSU

The final game of the regular season will come against the LSU Fighting Tigers in College Station. LSU is on an absolute heater right now, sitting at 6-2, coming off dominant wins over Florida and Ole Miss. ESPN favors the Tigers in this one, giving Texas A&M only a 37.9% chance to win this game.

This would put the Aggies at 6-6 on the season, which right now, is probably a best case scenario.

Overall

Texas A&M is favored to win three out of the four final games, which I don’t think would have been the case without Conner Weigman at the helm. This will be a time for him to grow and develop, but there is a chance we don’t see many mistakes from him. If the Aggies win three out of four, Weigman will be getting hype for next year like we have never seen before.