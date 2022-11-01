Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines
Pumpkin spice pumped up Starbucks’ sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, and the company said it’s confident that momentum will carry on into next year. Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in the July-September period. The company said Thursday it saw its highest-ever sales week in September when it introduced its fall drinks. Sales of both hot and cold pumpkin spice drinks jumped 17% during the quarter.
WOWK
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote to reject unionization
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Home Depot workers in Philadelphia rejected the first store-wide labor union at the world’s largest home improvement retailer Saturday night, a loss for a fledgling movement to organize at major U.S. companies. Workers voted 165 to 51 against forming Home Depot Workers United, which would...
Comments / 0