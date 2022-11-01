ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
‘It Was Big’: Reggie Bullock Delivers When Mavs Needed Most vs. Jazz

It wasn't until just 35.5 seconds were remaining in regulation of the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday that Reggie Bullock scored his first points of the game. While it was his only made shot, It was the team's biggest shot of the night — converting a made corner 3-pointer to give the Mavs a five-point lead.
