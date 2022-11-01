Read full article on original website
Memphis lands 5-star G Mikey Williams, 4-star F JJ Taylor
Five-star combo guard Mikey Williams and four-star small forward JJ Taylor announced they would play their college basketball at Memphis.
Centre Daily
Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster
The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
Game-by-Game UCLA Men's Basketball Predictions 2022-2023
The Bruins are trying to win their first regular season Pac-12 title since 2013 while also pursing their 12th national championship.
Centre Daily
Two Dogs, Gary and Hutchinson, Ready to Hunt Quarterbacks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”
Centre Daily
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts. With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with...
Centre Daily
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
Centre Daily
‘It Was Big’: Reggie Bullock Delivers When Mavs Needed Most vs. Jazz
It wasn't until just 35.5 seconds were remaining in regulation of the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday that Reggie Bullock scored his first points of the game. While it was his only made shot, It was the team's biggest shot of the night — converting a made corner 3-pointer to give the Mavs a five-point lead.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
Centre Daily
How Concerned Should the Vikings Be About Greg Joseph and Ed Ingram?
Things are going well for the Minnesota Vikings these days. They're 6-1 and riding a five-game winning streak. They haven't lost at home yet. They just made a trade to add T.J. Hockenson, one of the better tight ends in the league. It's not all perfect, though. Because they've won...
