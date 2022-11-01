GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rashan Gary’s face lit up when he was told that Aiden Hutchinson had called him a “dog.”. “Word. He’s a dog himself, man,” Gary said on Thursday, a few days before the Green Bay Packers play at the Detroit Lions. “A little hot take: I feel like Michigan’s becoming the new Pass Rusher U. A little hot take on that. Man, he’s a great guy, great competitor. You see it on tape. I’ve been watching him since college.”

