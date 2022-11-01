Read full article on original website
Army put hundreds of innocent troops on FBI criminal databases, ruining careers
A pair of U.S. Army National Guard and Army Reserve recruiting programs that ran from 2005 to 2012 ended in a massive fraud investigation. As the Army investigated the programs from 2012 to 2016, hundreds of participants were wrongly placed on an FBI criminal database, disrupting their lives and hindering their career prospects. Now the Army is trying to fix its mistakes.
British army veteran Shareef Amin nicknamed ‘Rambo’ after surviving Russian attack in Ukraine
A British Army veteran fighting for Ukraine has been nicknamed “Rambo” by his comrades after surviving being shot several times, and dragging himself out of a trench to safety, the Metro reported. Shareef Amin, an Afghanistan veteran who served nine years in the 1st Battalion, The Rifles, said...
North Korea launches 180 warplane flights; South Korea scrambles 80 jets including F-35s
Dozens of South Korean warplanes were scrambled Friday after the country detected about 180 military flights over North Korea, the latest in a rapid series of escalations this week as the U.S. and South Korean militaries conduct large joint exercises condemned by the North. Over the span of four hours...
Record volumes of grain leaving Ukraine ports despite Russia’s withdrawal from export agreement
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A record 354,500 tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on October 31 as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesman for Odesa’s military administration said, despite Russia’s withdrawal from the UN-brokered agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain after accusing Kyiv of staging a drone attack against its Black Sea Fleet.
‘Unsung hero of the Cold War’: Late Colorado Springs man helped keep nuclear apocalypse at bay
Most of the people who came to say their final farewells to 90-year-old Richard “Dick” Feasel early this month in Colorado Springs knew him as a quick-witted retiree and hall of fame bowler who’d rolled several perfect 300 games during his long tenure on the lanes. What...
Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe
A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
Former Army Ranger who robbed Tacoma bank has sentence reduced
A federal judge lopped a dozen years off the prison sentence of a former U.S. Army Ranger who in 2006 led a military-style takeover robbery of a Tacoma bank and then tried to hire a hit man to kill the prosecutor who sent him away. Luke Elliott Sommer, now 36,...
‘Position of strength, not concession’ prompted Moscow’s return to grain deal, Ukraine says
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on November 3 that Kyiv had not made any commitments that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal.
Russia ‘strongly’ warns Britain over alleged role in drone attack on fleet in Crimea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has handed a demarche to Britain’s ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnet, over what Moscow said was the involvement of U.K. specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea last week.
Saudi Arabia to participate in Falcon Eye 3 air drill in Greece
The Royal Saudi Air Force will participate in Falcon Eye 3, a joint training exercise with Greece, scheduled to commence next week at the Souda Air Force Base, Greece. The deputy commander of the RSAF, Maj. Gen. Talal Al-Ghamdi, said that the Falcon Eye 3 are among the most promising bilateral air exercises for the RSAF and its Greek counterpart, with past versions achieving success on strategic, operational and tactical levels.
US-Taiwan joint weapons production plan likely to meet opposition
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The United States’ alleged plan to produce weapons jointly with Taiwan to boost its deterrence capabilities against China was met with mixed views by observers and analysts in Taipei. Nikkei Asia was the first media...
