Georgia trio recognized as semifinalists for national awards

Photo: Tony Walsh

A trio of Georgia Bulldogs were named semifinalist for national awards on Tuesday. After super-senior defensive back Christopher Smith was included among the 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award last week, Smith found himself as one of 20 finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the top defender in all of College Football. Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was also one of 20 semifinalists, his being for the Maxwell Award which goes to the collegiate football player of the year. Finally, senior wide receiver Kearis Jackson was one of a dozen players named as Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists is recognition of elite community service off the field on top of outstanding play on it.

Bowers and Smith have been two of Georgia’s best players on the season. That’s easily demonstrated by taking a look at the SEC weekly awards handed out on Monday with Bowers earning SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week honors while Smith brought home the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week award all to himself. In Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida this past weekend, Bowers hauled in five passes for a career-high 154 yards and one score, a 73-yarder that took just a little bit of luck. Meanwhile, Smith had seven tackles including a sack against the Gators.

On the season, Bowers leads Georgia in receiving with 31 catches for 547 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 82 yards rushing on three carries, getting into the end zone on all three of his attempts including a 75-yarder against Kent State. Bowers had three touchdowns at South Carolina earlier this season too, the second time in his career that he’s gotten into the end zone a trio of times in a single game. For that, he earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

As for Smith, he has 28 tackles including four tackles for loss. He is tied for the team-high in interceptions with two and has forced a fumble for a defense that ranks second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 10.5 points per game. He too has earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week this season before this week’s designation, earning it for his performance in the season-opening win over Oregon with an interception on top of six tackles.

Jackson’s recognition is less about his on-field performance and more about the person that he is off the field. Both are pretty good. On the year, the senior out of Fort Valley, Ga. has 12 receptions for 174 yards, plus 11 kickoff returns for an average of 21.6 yards per return. Jackson has also been named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his contributions in the community.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches polls this week, has its biggest game to date coming up this weekend when the Bulldogs host No. 2/3 (AP/Coaches) Tennessee. Both teams enter at 8-0 on the season with Saturday’s battle likely to decide who represents the SEC East in Atlanta for the conference championship game while also playing a part in positioning for the College Football Playoffs at the end of the season. Kickoff time between the Bulldogs and Volunteers is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.