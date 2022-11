WIXOM – Michigan Sustainable Business Forum will host a free tour of the Schupan Recycling Wixom Facility on Thursday, December 1, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. Michigan residents have recycled 96 percent of carbonated beverage containers since Michigan’s Bottle Bill inception, with a vast majority processed at just two facilities in Wixom and Wyoming. The 120,000-square foot facility processes 215 million pounds of material each year, and other items, such as commodity material collected from the beverage industry, zero-waste events, and full-product destruction.

WIXOM, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO